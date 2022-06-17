Virginia General Assembly gives Youngkin mixed results on budget

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND — The Virginia General Assembly handed Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) a few minor wins Friday as they considered his proposed changes to the state budget, but nixed some of his more controversial amendments, including an effort to put more restrictions on public funding for abortions and his attempt to temporarily suspend the gasoline tax, which were both rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Youngkin’s own party resisted one of his proposals, with the Republican-controlled House of Delegates choosing not to act on a budget amendment that would have created a felony for demonstrating at the home of a judge with the intent to intimidate.

House and Senate negotiators had agreed on a $165 billion, two-year state spending plan on June 1, using a surplus of revenue to fund both tax cuts and major increases in spending, including raises for teachers and state employees. Youngkin had one final chance to tinker with that budget, proposing about three dozen amendments that lawmakers took up Friday.

“I believe that my amendments are necessary in order to continue the work that can unite Virginians, Republican and Democrat alike,” Youngkin said in his message to lawmakers as he submitted the proposals.

The final budget needs to be in place by the end of the month because the new fiscal year starts July 1.

In his first major action on abortion, Youngkin proposed a budget amendment that would have prohibited using public money to pay for abortions in cases where the fetus has “incapacitating” physical deformities or mental deficiencies. Hotly debated in the House and approved by Republicans on a party-line vote, the matter failed in the Senate as the Democratic majority united against it.

The proposed felony was another of Youngkin’s most contentious proposals. He sought the change after drawing criticism from some conservatives last month for saying he had no power to order state police to arrest demonstrators outside the Alexandria home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, whose draft of an opinion overturning the federal right to an abortion leaked to the media.

Democrats blasted Youngkin’s effort to “legislate by budget,” saying the new governor was trying to bypass the legislature’s usual careful review of changes to the criminal code.

“He is literally putting into this sacred criminal code taking people’s liberty away, and you guys are about to vote for it because he’s bullying you,” House Minority Leader Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) told Republicans.

As it turned out, Republicans moved to set the proposal aside instead of voting on it — though House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) prefaced the action by saying they would do so “as long as y’all don’t think Delegate Scott’s speech had something to do with it.”

Gilbert said later that he agreed with Youngkin’s intent but felt the new felony needed more time for review.

“It’s the kind of thing that, we spoke to the governor about maybe sending down a bill … and allowing it to go through a more natural process” of consideration by committee, Gilbert said.

“We are certainly sympathetic to the need for urgent action,” he added, but said that “we don’t want to have unintended consequences because there’s some word that we didn’t get right because we didn’t discuss it in criminal subcommittee as we normally would. We have to be very careful with criminal law.”

Because the budget bill originated in the House, that chamber had to act first on all the amendments. Only those passed by the House went on to the Senate for consideration. By early Friday evening, that chamber had yet to act on many of Youngkin’s most significant proposals.

Democrats who control the Senate blocked several amendments, including one that would have added two staffers to the office of Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R), who presides over that chamber.

The Senate also decided to “pass by,” or not vote on, an amendment that would have directed the University of Virginia to create a program on the Constitution and democracy, and another that would have directed $1.6 million to the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University to study K-12 educational issues.

Without Senate action, those items were effectively dead. On a party-line vote, Senate Democrats rejected an amendment that would have set aside $500,000 for supplemental security for the lieutenant governor and attorney general and $250,000 for the Virginia State Police to do a threat assessment for officials in state government.

The Senate approved a raft of technical amendments, as well as one that requires the state’s public colleges and universities to come up with plans to guarantee free speech on their campuses. Three Democrats sided with all Republicans in supporting that amendment.

The Senate also voted 22 to 17 to approve a change to the way prison inmates can earn credits for good behavior. Under new restrictions, which had been approved on a party-line vote in the House, about 500 inmates will no longer be eligible for early release on July 1.

The Republican-controlled House passed all of Youngkin’s amendments, apart from two related to the new felony proposal. House Democrats put up a fight almost every step of the way, most of them hammering on a theme that Youngkin “just doesn’t get it.”

One of Youngkin’s proposals would have taken $5 million that had been designated over the next two years to help the children of undocumented immigrants afford higher education and instead direct the money to students at two of the state’s historically Black universities.

Asked to explain why the money was being shifted away from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach), the chairman of the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee, said: “This was a recommendation by the governor and I assume that the governor decided it was just a choice of his, that he thought, if he’s going to preference someone, he would rather preference historical Black colleges and universities as opposed to DACA.”

“I’m flabbergasted by what was just said,” Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington) responded. “It is inappropriate to pit two high-need groups of students against each other.”

The amendment passed the House on a party-line vote. The Senate had not yet acted by early evening.

The House also approved an expansion of Youngkin’s plan for “lab schools” around the state — K-12 schools that, under current law, can be set up in partnership with public four-year colleges and universities with teacher-training programs.

The budget compromise passed this month by the House and Senate includes $100 million for the program. One of Youngkin’s amendments would allow private, nonprofit institutions of higher learning and those without teacher-training programs to participate. Another amendment would add to the $100 million by diverting per-pupil funding from traditional public schools to lab schools.

Some Republicans welcomed the effort to allow education funding to follow the student, a long-sought goal for advocates of school choice. But at least some Democrats called it a threat to existing public schools.

“That is concerning to me. That’s basically a cut in public education,” Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond) said in an interview a day ahead of the vote. The measure had not come up for a vote in the Senate as of early Friday evening.

Similarly, Youngkin’s plan to suspend the state’s gasoline tax for three months passed the House on a party-line vote but failed in the Senate as one Republican joined every Democrat in opposing it.

