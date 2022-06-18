The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Fight, gunshot reported at Tyson’s Corner Center mall

Initial reports show no one was injured, according to police.

Updated June 18, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. EDT|Published June 18, 2022 at 3:36 p.m. EDT
A person fired a gun during a fight inside the Tyson’s Corner Center mall in Virginia Saturday afternoon, though initial reports show no one was struck, Fairfax County police said.

The incident occurred about 2:45 p.m. near the Macy’s inside the popular mall just off the Washington Beltway and Chain Bridge Road.

Police said details were still being gathered but it appears a fight broke out between a group of people and one man took out a firearm and fired it.

People fled the mall as reports of the gunshot spread, according to accounts on social media. Police also confirmed that some shoppers and workers took shelter in the mall.

To calm fears of mall patrons and others, Fairfax County police said on Twitter there were no reports of an active shooter. They said police were clearing the mall to ensure people involved “are no longer present.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

