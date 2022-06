Placeholder while article actions load

Montgomery County police said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Saturday in the 28540 block of Ridge Road, not far from Interstate 70. Authorities later identified the victim as passenger Rene Rivas Quinteros.

An initial investigation found that the driver of a Toyota Camry was headed southbound on Ridge Road and crossed into the northbound side for “unknown reasons,” police said, and hit a tree. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Quinteros was pronounced dead at the scene.