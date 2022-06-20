Pedestrian and his dog killed Saturday in crash in Prince William

Placeholder while article actions load

Prince William County police said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Old Bridge Road and Cape Cod Court. An initial investigation found that the driver of a Ford Focus went off the road and hit a pedestrian who was walking his dog, police said in a statement.

The pedestrian, who was later identified as Luis Alfredo Perez, 45, of Woodbridge, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police said his dog, an Akita, died at the scene.

The driver, Banze Mwenze Gentil, 40, of Woodbridge, was intoxicated, police said. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses. He is being held without bond, and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.