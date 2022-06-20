The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Pedestrian and his dog killed Saturday in crash in Prince William

By
June 20, 2022 at 6:51 a.m. EDT
(iStock)
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in a crash involving a drunk driver in the Woodbridge area.

Prince William County police said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Old Bridge Road and Cape Cod Court. An initial investigation found that the driver of a Ford Focus went off the road and hit a pedestrian who was walking his dog, police said in a statement.

The car eventually hit a power pole, causing it to snap and fall.

The pedestrian, who was later identified as Luis Alfredo Perez, 45, of Woodbridge, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police said his dog, an Akita, died at the scene.

The driver, Banze Mwenze Gentil, 40, of Woodbridge, was intoxicated, police said. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses. He is being held without bond, and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

