Pedestrian and his dog killed Saturday in crash in Prince William

A pedestrian was killed Saturday in a crash involving a drunk driver in the Woodbridge area.
The car eventually hit a power pole, causing it to snap and fall.
The pedestrian, who was later identified as Luis Alfredo Perez, 45, of Woodbridge, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police said his dog, an Akita, died at the scene.
The driver, Banze Mwenze Gentil, 40, of Woodbridge, was intoxicated, police said. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses. He is being held without bond, and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.