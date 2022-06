Placeholder while article actions load

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Silver Hill Road and Navy Day Drive, in the Suitland-Silver Hill area. When police arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pedestrian was stuck and killed by the driver of a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County.

His identify was not released, pending the notification of his family. Police said the driver left the scene. Officials had only vague details about the vehicle that struck the man, saying it was gray, with front-end damage on the passenger side.