Four inmates walked away over the weekend from a corrections facility in Hopewell, Va., according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The incident happened about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp where roughly 185 male offenders stay at a minimum-security facility, officials from the BOP said in a statement. The four men walked away from the facility, officials said, and an investigation is underway.