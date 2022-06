An 18-year-old man died Sunday after his car sped off an Oakton area road and crashed into a tree, Fairfax County police said.

Franklin Aquilino, of Chantilly, lost control of a Mazda 3 as he drove in the 3200 block of Fox Mill Road around 11 p.m.,Fairfax County police said in a statement Monday. He later died after being transported to a hospital, police said.