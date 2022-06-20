Motive remains unclear in shooting at U Street ‘Moechella’ event

Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. police said Monday that they were still trying to determine what motivated a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded three people, including a D.C. police officer, after a Juneteenth concert the night before on a major city thoroughfare. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police identified the teen as Chase Poole, from Northwest D.C. Three D.C. officials familiar with the case, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said that police found a firearm on the boy but that investigators do not know whether he or others with him were targeted.

The officials said Chase had been shot twice in the past, including as recently as February.

A close family member said Monday that she did not want to discuss Chase.

The shooting occurred as police were trying to shut down an event known as “Moechella,” a festival celebrating Black culture and protesting gentrification, that authorities said had spiraled out of control. Images circulating on social media showed concertgoers running and ducking for cover near 14th and U streets Northwest, an area full of bars and restaurants and a popular nightlife spot for nightlife.

It was the second time in two days that crowds in the D.C. region feared for their lives and marked yet another homicide to add to the District’s growing total. On Saturday, a person fired a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in Virginia — shutting down the mall in one of the most populous Washington suburbs. That same day, a man was fatally shot in Fairfax County and another was killed in Prince George’s County. The next night, a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. in what police believe was an accident, and a man was killed in Prince George’s County. Chase was the third teenager to die by gun violence in D.C. in seven days.

“There’s a theme here,” said D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. “Illegal firearms in the hands of people who should not have them, and making events like this unsafe for people who just want to enjoy the beautiful weather, enjoy Father’s Day, and just want to enjoy our city.”

Police said they have not recovered the firearm used in the shooting. Police and city officials criticized the event organizers for not having a permit — though they conceded that they were aware of the well-publicized event beforehand and had officers on the scene.

Moechella grew out of a movement that started in D.C. three years ago when noise complaints silenced go-go music in a neighborhood that was once a center for Black nightlife and culture. Concert organizers, who did not respond to requests for comment, wrote a statement on Instagram denouncing the violence.

“As we continue to cultivate a platform to uplift the culture of Washington DC, we don’t condone violence of any sort,” the organizers said Sunday night on Instagram. “Moechella is a symbol of black culture in dc and is built on the foundation of peace.”

Police said Moechella organizers did not have a permit for the event, which would have required them to file a safety plan, secure medical teams on standby and hire private security licensed by the District or pay for off-duty police officers. While D.C. police and other agencies routinely deal with unpermitted and unscheduled marches and demonstrations, officials said events that attract hundreds of people require more planning.

With a spontaneous crowd at 14th and U spilling into the streets when gunfire erupted, police had to quickly react and send reinforcements from across the city, officials said. At one point, about 100 officers had responded to the area, including some assigned to civil disturbance units, the officials said.

Contee said there were fights in the crowd, including at least one between juveniles that police broke up, though no arrests were made. Shortly before the fatal shooting, which occurred around 8:30 p.m., a loud noise sent a crowd running and some people were injured, he said. Authorities decided to shut down the concert.

“It appeared the event was unsafe at that point,” Contee said, though he added that police do not believe the loud sound was a gunshot.

As medics moved in to help the injured and officers worked to clear the area, they recovered two firearms and chased another person along nearby T Street. That is when the fatal shooting occurred.

Gunshots struck Chase, two adults and the police officer, who was shot as he stood near an ambulance, authorities said. The adults suffered injuries that were not life-threatening; the officer was struck in the leg and is doing well, a police spokesman said Monday.

Contee said authorities would investigate and “make sure people are held accountable.”

