Brian Schwalb leading in D.C. attorney general primary

Placeholder while article actions load

Brian Schwalb, who was endorsed by the outgoing D.C. attorney general, was leading a three-way race for the Democratic nomination for the office late Tuesday, outpacing Bruce V. Spiva and Ryan Jones. As of 10:40 p.m., the race had not been called, and it is possible the results could shift. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The D.C. attorney general, whose office includes more than 700 attorneys and staffers, is responsible for enforcing the District’s laws through civil and criminal work and providing legal advice to city agencies. The attorney general’s office prosecutes juvenile offenses and adult misdemeanor cases. The more serious crimes committed by adults — or juveniles 16 or over who are charged as adults — are handled by federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in the District.

One of the biggest challenges for the candidates was distinguishing themselves from the others, particularly because of the standard, narrow responsibilities of the office.

Advertisement

Schwalb, partner in charge of Venable’s D.C. office, often spoke of his legal experience and his desire to reduce crime with the limited tools of the office. Spiva, a former Perkins Coie managing partner, spoke of his years as a civil rights attorney and working as an advocate for criminal justice reform. In addition to touting his experience in civil and criminal cases, Jones, a solo practitioner, tried to appeal to native Washingtonians by describing how he grew up in the city and witnessed firsthand how the criminal justice system often unfairly affected residents, particularly Black residents.

The office is being vacated by Karl A. Racine, the District’s first elected attorney general, who announced in October he would not be seeking a third term. Racine (D), who was first elected in 2015, sought to transform the scope and personality of a job that for decades was considered an important yet low-profile position appointed by the city’s mayor.

Racine had endorsed Schwalb, a Harvard Law-trained attorney from Venable, Racine’s former firm. In announcing his endorsement, Racine cited Schwalb’s experience defending a diverse portfolio of clients, his legal judgment and his interest in wage theft issues and uplifting city youth.

Advertisement

Schwalb’s win would come after an unusual turn of events that shifted the course of the race: In April, one of the leading candidates was ruled ineligible to run.

Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), a former prosecutor and one of the longest-serving members of the D.C. Council, initially emerged as a front-runner when he launched his attorney general campaign last fall. But in March, Spiva challenged McDuffie’s qualifications with the D.C. Board of Elections, arguing that District law required a person in the attorney general’s job to have been “actively engaged” in the city as a practicing attorney, judge or law school professor for at least five of the 10 years before taking office.

He asserted McDuffie ceased practicing law when he was elected to the council in 2012. The Board of Elections sided with Spiva and determined McDuffie — who had been the top fundraiser in the race — was ineligible to run.

Advertisement

Although Spiva’s challenge eliminated one of his top opponents, it also ignited some criticism from voters. After McDuffie chose not to endorse anyone, some said they planned on writing his name in as their vote in protest.

McDuffie had chosen not to seek reelection for his Ward 5 seat when he began running for attorney general, and his political future is now in question.

Racine, too, seems to have uncertain political prospects. The conclusion of Racine’s second term in the early days of 2023 will cap off an eight-year run largely defined by work on consumer protection, tenants rights and finding alternatives to incarceration for juveniles involved in crimes. He made the office a particularly visible fighter for District residents who claimed harm by corporations, and he pursued civil cases against Facebook, Grubhub, Dynamic Construction, the Trump Organization and Trump Inaugural Committee.

Advertisement

Racine’s office filed lawsuits against people associated with the far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups who were accused of being involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He also regularly joined in lawsuits with states across the country to seek restitution on behalf of residents.

The 59-year-old Haitian immigrant, who grew up in the District, entered politics full-time eight years ago when he beat out four competitors for the attorney general job. Previously, he had served as a public defender and associate counsel to President Bill Clinton, and was the first Black managing partner at Venable.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and police officials had at times criticized what they deemed Racine’s softer approach in dealing with juvenile crime, especially youths involved in car jackings and armed robberies. His prosecutors often routed such youths to diversion programs, where they received treatment for behavior issues, stress and unrecognized trauma.

Advertisement

“There has to be some balance. For youth where this is their first time they are involved in crime, yes, diversion programs are warranted,” D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said in an interview. “But some juveniles are using theses crimes to graduate into more violent crime. Juveniles are showing up and committing crimes like never before and they need to be held accountable. The residents of the District should be getting the accountability they expect.”

Joe Heim and Nazmul Ahasan contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article