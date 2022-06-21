Phil Mendelson clinches Democratic nomination for D.C. Council chair

Placeholder while article actions load

A win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary all but ensures, in this deep-blue city, that Mendelson will win the chairmanship in November. The win puts Mendelson, 69, on track to be the longest-serving chair in the history of the council.

Phil Mendelson, who has been D.C. Council chair for a decade, survived a challenge from attorney Erin Palmer, who ran to Mendelson’s left, the Associated Press projected.

A member of the council since 1999, Mendelson boasted during his campaign of shepherding the council’s major legislation — from paid parental leave to the creation of public campaign financing and an independently elected attorney general to years of balanced budgets that he shaped.