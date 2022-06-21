The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Phil Mendelson clinches Democratic nomination for D.C. Council chair

June 21, 2022 at 9:09 p.m. EDT
D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, right, held off challenger Erin Palmer. (From left to right: Reana Kovalcik; Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
Phil Mendelson, who has been D.C. Council chair for a decade, survived a challenge from attorney Erin Palmer, who ran to Mendelson’s left, the Associated Press projected.

A win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary all but ensures, in this deep-blue city, that Mendelson will win the chairmanship in November. The win puts Mendelson, 69, on track to be the longest-serving chair in the history of the council.

A member of the council since 1999, Mendelson boasted during his campaign of shepherding the council’s major legislation — from paid parental leave to the creation of public campaign financing and an independently elected attorney general to years of balanced budgets that he shaped.

Palmer, an advisory neighborhood commission in Ward 4, had won the support of many of the city’s left-leaning organizations.

This story will be updated.

