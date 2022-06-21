Phil Mendelson clinches Democratic nomination for D.C. Council chair

Phil Mendelson, who has been D.C. Council chair for a decade, survived a challenge from attorney Erin Palmer, who ran to Mendelson’s left, the Associated Press projected.
A member of the council since 1999, Mendelson boasted during his campaign of shepherding the council’s major legislation — from paid parental leave to the creation of public campaign financing and an independently elected attorney general to years of balanced budgets that he shaped.
Palmer, an advisory neighborhood commission in Ward 4, had won the support of many of the city’s left-leaning organizations.
This story will be updated.