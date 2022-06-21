The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

D.C. voters head to the polls for Democratic primary

By
June 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
The Emery Heights Community Center in Ward 4 on June 10, the first day of in-person early voting in D.C. (Vanessa G. Sanchez/The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

District voters will be heading to the polls Tuesday for the city’s primary election, with the opportunity to select Democratic nominees across several races including mayor, attorney general and several seats on the D.C. Council.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

All registered voters were sent a ballot in the mail ahead of the Democratic primary, and while thousands have already voted early, election officials are still preparing for potentially long lines on Election Day. There will be 90 in-person voting locations open across all eight wards from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; residents also have until 8 p.m. to vote using a ballot drop box.

A guide to the 2022 D.C. Democratic primaries

Because D.C.'s voters are so heavily Democratic, the primary typically forecasts who will win the November general election. Voters will choose whether they want to select two-term incumbent Mayor Muriel E. Bowser for another term or go with one of her opponents: Council members Trayon White Sr. (Ward 8) or Robert C. White Jr. (At-Large), or James Butler, a former advisory neighborhood commissioner.

Voters citywide will decide between Brian Schwalb, Ryan Jones and Bruce V. Spiva as the next Democratic nominee for D.C. attorney general; in the race for D.C. Council chair, challenger Erin Palmer is running against incumbent Phil Mendelson. Four candidates are competing for an at-large seat on the D.C. Council, including incumbent Anita Bonds and challengers Lisa Gore, Nathan Fleming and Dexter Williams.

D.C. elections: Where the Democratic attorney general candidates stand

Several Ward-level races are also on the ballot.

In Ward 1, former D.C. police officer Salah Czapary and Sabel Harris, an advisory neighborhood commissioner, are challenging incumbent Democrat Brianne K. Nadeau.

Ward 3 hosts a field of six Democratic candidates, who are all vying to take over the seat held by outgoing Council member Mary M. Cheh. Three candidates recently dropped out of the race to coalesce behind Matthew Frumin in opposition to another leading candidate, Eric Goulet. The others candidates include Beau Finley, Deirdre Brown, Monte Monash and Phil Thomas.

D.C. elections: Here’s where the mayor, council candidates stand

And in Ward 5, the Democratic field to replace outgoing Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie includes Kathy Henderson, Gary Johnson, Vincent B. Orange, Zachary Parker, Faith Gibson Hubbard, Gordon Fletcher and Art Lloyd.

Incumbent Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Voters will also decide on the Democratic nominees for D.C.'s congressional delegate, where incumbent Eleanor Holmes Norton is facing challenges from Kelly Williams and Wendy Hamilton — as well as the city’s shadow representative to the U.S. House (a largely ceremonial position meant to advocate for statehood), where Oye Owolewa is up against Linda L. Gray.

This story will continue to be updated.

Loading...