Student arrested with gun at Prince George’s middle school, police say

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after he took a loaded handgun to a middle school in Prince George’s County, Md., according to police and a school district spokeswoman.
The school was on lockdown for about 90 minutes starting at 8:15 a.m., schools spokeswoman Meghan Gebreselassie said. Authorities did not identify the boy because he is a juvenile. They said charges against him were pending.
Some students saw the student with the gun and alerted school staff members, Gebreselassie said.
The firearm was a “ghost gun” without a serial number, police said. Such weapons are often assembled from kits or are 3D-printed from instructions purchased on the internet or at gun shows. The origins of such guns are typically difficult or impossible to trace.
Nicole Asbury contributed to this report.