Student arrested with gun at Prince George’s middle school, police say

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after he took a loaded handgun to a middle school in Prince George’s County, Md., according to police and a school district spokeswoman.

The incident occurred at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington, where officers responded to a report of a student with a gun about 8:15 a.m., police said. They said officers found the student in a classroom and took him into custody without incident after finding the weapon in his waistband. No one was injured.