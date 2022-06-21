D.C. Public Defender Service names veteran lawyer as its new director

The District’s Public Defender Service has selected a veteran D.C. defense attorney and former member of the office as its new director, the office said Tuesday.
Pinckney takes over the District’s largest federally funded office of defense attorneys at a challenging time for the litigators. Criminal cases in D.C. Superior Court have increased due to an uptick in violent crime in the city. At the same time, hundreds of cases have been put on hold or drastically slowed for two years because of the pandemic.
In addition to Buchanan, Pinckney also follows former Public Defender Service directors including former Anita Hill adviser and Harvard law professor Charles J. Ogletree Jr. and American University Washington law professor and author Angela J. Davis.