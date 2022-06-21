Two people killed in separate incidents in Prince George’s County

Placeholder while article actions load

Local police said officers arrived on the scene and found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was not immediately identified, pending the notification of his family.

One incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near the Suitland Parkway in the Hillcrest Heights area.

The other, unrelated homicide happened early Saturday in the town of Riverdale Park when a 20-year-old man was fatally shot.

In that incident, police said, officers responded to the 5400 block of Powhatan Road near Kenilworth Avenue and found a man — who was later identified as Arnol Nunez Alfaro, 20, of Riverdale — inside a vehicle. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.