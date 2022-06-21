The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Two people killed in separate incidents in Prince George’s County

June 21, 2022 at 6:45 a.m. EDT
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, police said.

One incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near the Suitland Parkway in the Hillcrest Heights area.

Local police said officers arrived on the scene and found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was not immediately identified, pending the notification of his family.

The other, unrelated homicide happened early Saturday in the town of Riverdale Park when a 20-year-old man was fatally shot.

In that incident, police said, officers responded to the 5400 block of Powhatan Road near Kenilworth Avenue and found a man — who was later identified as Arnol Nunez Alfaro, 20, of Riverdale — inside a vehicle. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are trying to find a suspect or suspects and determine a motive in both cases.

