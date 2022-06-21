Two people killed in separate incidents in Prince George’s County

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, police said.
The other, unrelated homicide happened early Saturday in the town of Riverdale Park when a 20-year-old man was fatally shot.
In that incident, police said, officers responded to the 5400 block of Powhatan Road near Kenilworth Avenue and found a man — who was later identified as Arnol Nunez Alfaro, 20, of Riverdale — inside a vehicle. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives are trying to find a suspect or suspects and determine a motive in both cases.