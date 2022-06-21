Virginia voters pick GOP nominees in races with national implications

Placeholder while article actions load

Virginia voters are heading to the polls Tuesday in congressional primaries to select GOP nominees in a pair of races that the party sees as essential to taking back the House in November. All eyes are set on Virginia’s 2nd and 7th congressional districts, where two slates of Republican candidates are jockeying for the chance to take on vulnerable Democratic Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger in November. The races have national implications in a midterm election year that Republicans see as ripe for a red wave. And in Virginia, they’ll be spending millions seeking payback for the 2018 blue wave that Spanberger and Luria rode to flip their districts.

The state’s only Democratic primary is in Virginia’s 8th District, where Rep. Donald S. Beyer faces political newcomer Victoria Virasingh, and Republicans are selecting nominees in two other noncompetitive districts. Rep. Ben Cline (R) faces Merritt Hale in the 6th, and two Republicans in the 3rd — Ted Engquist and Terry Namkung — are competing for the nomination to take on Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.) in a deep-blue district.

For Republicans, the prospect of flipping the 2nd and 7th districts — a potentially important part of their path to winning control of the House — has raised the stakes for voters there.

In the Virginia Beach-anchored 2nd, state Sen. Jen Kiggans is the presumed front-runner, having raised more than $1 million and secured backing from House Republican leadership. Her opponents have run to her right, trying to frame her as a “Republican in Name Only,” or RINO, for some past bipartisan votes, such as her support for LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws. But Kiggans has sought to win the confidence of staunch conservatives by pushing to prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports and ban “inherently divisive concepts” in school, railing against critical race theory — bills that did not succeed but are part of her campaign messaging.

She is facing three opponents, including Jarome Bell, a Navy veteran who ran unsuccessfully in the primary in 2020. But this year Bell has gone all-in on former president Donald Trump’s false “stolen election” narrative to find support in some of the farthest-right corners of Trump’s base, such as from Michael Flynn. The other two are military veterans Tommy Altman, a tattoo shop owner, and Andy Baan, a former prosecutor.

Virginia’s 7th is more of a “jump ball,” as one political analyst has put it. Of the six GOP candidates, three have emerged as top contenders, including State Sen. Bryce Reeves (Spotsylvania), Prince William County Board Supervisor Yesli Vega and former Green Beret Derrick Anderson.

In the final hours of the election, Vega got a boost from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx.), who has endorsed her and who appeared with her at two get-out-the-vote rallies Monday evening. Vega, the first Hispanic woman elected to the county board and co-chair on the Latinos for Youngkin Coalition, has been riling up the base with support from conservative heavy-hitters like Cruz and Reps. Bob Good (Va.) and Louie Gohmert (Tex.) — while seeking to grow the tent by energizing more Hispanic voters.

“Democrats know they are losing the Hispanic vote & are scared of strong conservative Hispanic leaders like [Texas GOP congressional candidate] Cassy [Garcia] & myself who are ready to go toe to toe w/ The Squad!” she said in a Monday tweet after appearing on “Fox & Friends,” referring to a group of prominent liberal lawmakers of color in Congress.

Anderson, meanwhile, has positioned himself as a political outsider, an underdog hoping to pull off an upset over the more experienced public officials after starting the race with no name recognition. The combat veteran, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, got help from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) Sunday night, who argued in a Twitter thread that Anderson “is the only candidate that can defeat Abigail Spanberger in November” while trotting out some of the attacks that Vega and Reeves have had to defend against.

Vega lives just outside the district, though she notes that the Constitution allows people to run in any district as long as they live in the state. And Reeves has taken some heat for a bipartisan vote he took to give schools discretion to not report certain misdemeanors to police — a law that conservatives targeted while criticizing Loudoun County school officials for their mishandling of a pair of sexual assault cases.

Reeves, who condemned the Loudoun County School Board as well, is running on his work in the state senate on veterans’ causes, gun rights and foster care, among other things, hoping voters see him as the most experienced candidate.

Spotsylvania County Board Supervisor David Ross, Stafford County Board Chairman Crystal Vanuch and former teacher Gina Ciarcia are also running.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

This story will continue to be updated.

