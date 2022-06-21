Woman indicted for Instagram post targeting witnesses at gang trial

Placeholder while article actions load

A woman accused of posting an Instagram message listing five people who were scheduled to testify in a gang murder and racketeering trial and terming each of them a “snitch” has been indicted on a charge of witness tampering. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Prosecutors said Keira Ta published the Instagram post in April that gave the address for the federal courthouse in Alexandria, where the trial was about to begin, and listed the five witnesses, adding “snitch” next to each name. The post also indicated the five would be testifying between Tuesday and Thursday.

“Come watch the snitches snitching,” prosecutors said Ta wrote on Instagram.

The ominous message came on the eve of the trial for four members of the Reccless Tigers gang, which had for years used intimidation to evade legal consequences and grown into one of the most potent criminal organizations in the Washington area. Prosecutors said Ta made the Instagram post after a 23-minute phone conversation with Tony Le, the leader of the gang who was among those on trial.

The Instagram message seemed to have impact: At least one witness named in the post ended up testifying reluctantly and refused to identify Le in court, after previously having linked Le to a firebombing. But Le and three co-defendants were nonetheless convicted in May of killing 21-year-old Brandon White, who had testified against the gang in 2018. The defendants also were convicted of conspiracy charges for drug distribution, kidnapping and money laundering.

Ta was arrested in April, indicted June 14 and faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted. She was released pending trial, ordered to undergo mental health testing or treatment and barred from leaving the Washington area, according to court documents. Her attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

On April 10, the day before the Reccless Tigers trial began, prosecutors shared a witness list with defense attorneys. According to an FBI filing, on the same day, Le called Ta from the Alexandria jail where he was being held and discussed creating the Instagram post “to include listing the names of the witnesses and referring to them as ‘snitch.’”

“Additionally, during this call, Tony Le indicated that he would provide the witness list to [Ta] on a daily basis during trial,” the FBI said.

The Instagram post was then edited to add another message: “Go watch the homies trial tomorrow #Freethehomies,” authorities said. (Federal judge Liam O’Grady sanctioned the Tigers during the trial over the social media posting.)

Ta is scheduled to be arraigned July 7.

Authorities have connected the gang to White’s killing, a dozen firebombings, large-scale marijuana and cocaine distribution, firearms trafficking, previous instances of witness intimidation, money laundering, and the targeting of a prominent local rapper. Nearly 30 associates have faced federal charges in recent months.

Justin Jouvenal and Rachel Weiner contributed reporting.

GiftOutline Gift Article