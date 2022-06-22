Former Prince George’s police officer pleads guilty to tax evasion

Placeholder while article actions load

A former Prince George’s County police lieutenant who ran a private security company while he was a member of the force pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal tax evasion, admitting that he created false business expenses to lower his tax liability by hundreds of thousands of dollars over a six-year span. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Edward “Scott” Finn, 48, whose history with the department included professional accolades as well as allegations of serious on-the-job misconduct, faces a sentence of up to five years in prison as part of a plea bargain, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland. The deal requires him to reimburse the federal government for $367,765 in unpaid taxes for 2014 through 2019.

Finn pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion after being indicted in September on five counts of tax evasion and one count of obstructing justice. Prosecutors said he did not disclose over $1.1 million in taxable income from his company, Edward Finn Inc., which employed off-duty police officers as security guards. He also was accused of deleting incriminating data from a cellphone when federal agents arrived at his home with a search warrant.

Before his arrest last year, Finn had been on the force for 25 years.

In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office said Finn concealed business proceeds by depositing them in nonbusiness bank accounts and “by writing checks to relatives and friends for purported services performed.” He also “used business funds to purchase a boat, a car, and other items for his personal use,” the U.S. attorney’s office said.

As a Prince George’s police officer, Finn was awarded the department’s medal of valor three times. He also was accused of lying and using excessive force, which was documented by The Washington Post in the early 2000s.

Finn was cleared by a panel of his peers in those cases, according to The Post’s reporting, and went on to receive raises and promotions. He was also exonerated for his role in the death of 29-year-old Elmer C. Newman Jr., who was high on cocaine when he was arrested by police. He collapsed and died in a holding cell an hour after he was detained.

The arresting officers said his injuries were self-inflicted, but a medical examiner later said police had fractured the man’s ribs and broken bones in his neck.

The New York Times said Finn also made a disparaging remark about the Black Lives Matter movement to one of its reporters in 2016.

In the tax evasion case, he is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 7 in U.S. District Court in Maryland. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

