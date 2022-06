Placeholder while article actions load

Police identified the victim as Vernon Harrison of Northeast Washington. A police report says he had been shot multiple times.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE, near a shopping center in the Naylor Gardens area.

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot early Wednesday at a gas station in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

No arrests were made, and police did not describe a possible motive.

There have been 98 homicides in the District this year, a 17 percent increase from this time in 2021. Last year, killings topped 200 for the first time in nearly two decades.