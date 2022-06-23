The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of June 23-29

Placeholder while article actions load

Thursday, June 23 ‘A Night in Havana’ at the Secret Garden: The small “Secret Garden” venue run by classical touring company Classical Movements first opened its gates to music-hungry listeners at the start of the pandemic. Since then, it’s kept a good thing going, holding intimate musical gatherings in the charming backyard of the Rectory on Princess Street in Alexandria. “A Night in Havana” brings Luis Faife and his Cuban Roots, featuring flutist and saxophonist Manuel “Memo” Pelayo, to play selections by Eliades Ochoa, Compay Segundo, Sergio González Siaba and Miguel Matamoros. 5 and 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

Savor Events: Friday night is the expanded Savor craft beer festival at the Anthem, with more than 100 breweries from around the country pouring beers paired with food. Local beer-centric bars also get in on the fun, hosting tap takeovers, brewer meet-and-greets and other events with breweries that aren’t regularly available in the D.C. area. While this year’s calendar isn’t as robust as in some previous years, there’s still a lot going on. All events are free unless otherwise noted.

The Night Before Savor at ChurchKey features 15 drafts from out-of-towners Alesong, Brew Gentlemen, the Bruery, Fremont and Jackie O’s. There’s a particular focus on barrel-aged offerings, with all the selections from the Bruery and Jackie O’s aged in bourbon or rye barrels, along with two out of three from both Alesong and Fremont. Doors open at 4. In Georgetown, sister bar the Sovereign has organized A Toast to Savor with 17 Belgian-inspired beers, including saisons, tripels and mixed fermentation beers, from Amor Artis, the Lost Abbey, Odd Breed, Perennial and Wooden Robot. Lost Abbey is the boldface name, but don’t overlook the wild ales from Florida’s Odd Breed.

The D.C. Brewers’ Guild reports that the city “has the largest concentration of Black-owned beer brands in the nation,” with Sankofa, Soul Mega and Urban Garden Brewing showing up at bars and in beer gardens. None of those brands, however, has its own brewery: All contract brew their beers at larger breweries. Hear about the challenges and opportunities of this model from the founders and co-founders of Sankofa, Soul Mega, Urban Garden and Black Brew Movement at a panel discussion at the Heurich House called “The Complexity of Innovation,” moderated by James Beard-nominated writer Jamaal Lemon, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The historic museum’s backyard beer garden is open before and after the event. 4 to 8 p.m. $15; free to enter beer garden.

“Savor the South” is the theme at Pizzeria Paradiso in Dupont Circle, where the $25 deal includes a flight of four beers from New Orleans’s Urban South Brewing and Texas’s Ingenious Brewing, and a nine-inch pizza topped with roasted pork shoulder, roasted okra, green tomatoes, corn, cheddar and BBQ sauce. Individual cans from the two breweries will also be available.

Orlando’s Ivanhoe Park, known for a guava Berliner weisse called Guavacation, brings six draft beers to the taps at Shaw’s Lost and Found, starting at 4 p.m. Brooklyn’s Wild East is making the trip down to D.C. and taking over half the taps at Andy’s Pizza inside NoMa’s Streets Market, beginning at 5. Wild East is known for tasty, low-alcohol styles, including grisettes, Pilseners and sours under 5 percent ABV.

Friday, June 24

‘Encanto’ outdoor screening at the Kennedy Center: The next week is a big one for little movie fans — and parents on the lookout for free things to do. On Friday, the Kennedy Center is showing “Encanto” on the outdoor video wall at the Reach, beginning at dusk. Bring a picnic and a blanket, and sing along to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The screening is presented to mark World Refugee Day, and Lin-Manuel Miranda has recorded a special video introduction. No tickets or reservations are required. Then on Thursday, June 30, the second edition of Movies on the Pitch at Audi Field features “Sing 2” on the stadium’s jumbotron screen. Gates open at 5:30, and the film begins at 7. Reservations are required, and seating is general admission. Organizers say seating on the grass is limited and offered “on a first-come, first-served basis,” so early arrival is suggested. No outside food is allowed, but concession stands will be open.

Savor: An American Craft Beer and Food Experience at the Anthem: For more than a decade, Savor has been one of D.C.’s most prestigious beer festivals. In 2019, organizers announced a major change: The 2020 festival would move from the historic National Building Museum to the much trendier setting of the Anthem. After two years of pandemic-related cancellations, it’s finally happening. The larger space translates to a 30 percent increase in attendees, with 110 craft brewers from across the country bringing beers to be paired with small bites prepared by local chefs. The evening includes a chance to chat with brewers and brewery owners, and higher-priced packages offer early admission and exclusive pours. 7 to 10 p.m. $144-$184.

Broadway in the Park at Wolf Trap: For the second straight summer, Arlington’s Signature Theatre is teaming up with Wolf Trap for an evening of show tunes under the stars. This year’s event is headlined by Tony winners Kelli O’Hara (“Kiss Me, Kate”) and Adrienne Warren (“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”), with local favorites Erin Driscoll, Rayshun LaMarr, Kevin McAllister, Donna Migliaccio, Nova Y. Payton, Awa Sal Secka and Bobby Smith also on the docket. The performance is directed by Matthew Gardiner, Signature’s first-year artistic director who helmed vibrant productions of the musicals “Rent” and “She Loves Me” during the theater’s 2021-2022 season. 8 p.m. $30-$150.

Arts and Drafts Summer Music and Arts Festival at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery: The Baltimore County Arts Guild’s annual festival provides a showcase for more than 65 visual artists, including potters, quiltmakers, painters, woodworkers and jewelers, to show and sell their works, and allows kids to get creative with hands-on activities. But the main stage provides three days of entertainment, with jazz, blues, hip-hop and bluegrass bands; spoken word performers; and a Native American dance troupe. Friday night’s kickoff concert is co-headlined by Lower Case Blues and Sweet Leda featuring Ron Holloway. Because it’s held at the Guinness Brewery, look for new drafts on just for the festival. Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Ana Masreya at the Green Zone: Ana Masreya grew up in Cairo, where her Brooklyn cabaret — a celebration of North African and Middle Eastern drag queens, with Arabic music and dancing — would not be possible. For this special Pride month show at Adams Morgan cocktail destination the Green Zone, Masreya is teaming up with LoveAfrica, a collective of LGBTQ Africans and people from the African diaspora. Advance tickets are sold out, but the Green Zone says tickets will be available at the door. Early arrival is essential. 10 p.m. $15.

Machine Gun Kelly at Capital One Arena: Machine Gun Kelly is the same tatted Clevelander who graced the cover of “XXL” in 2012 as part of a “freshman class” of rappers that featured Future and Macklemore, but these days, the song does not remain the same. After flirting with rap-rock on 2019 album “Hotel Diablo,” MGK took the full plunge into pop-punk nostalgia with 2020’s “Tickets to My Downfall” and this year’s “Mainstream Sellout.” The midcareer crisis isn’t unprecedented, and it hits after a wave of emo-inspired SoundCloud rappers and amid a revival of pop-punk powered by his buddy/producer Travis Barker. While the Blink-182 drummer won’t be at this stop, MGK will be joined by Hot Topic queen Avril Lavigne, who’s enjoying a victory lap two decades since breaking through with the surprisingly durable hits “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$149.50.

Caligula Blushed and the Gathering Gloom at Union Stage: Nostalgia is on tap at the Wharf on Friday night. Union Stage opens at 7 p.m. with a night of gloomy singalong indie rock, thanks to note-perfect Smiths cover band Caligula Blushed and the atmospheric Cure cover band the Gathering Gloom. No Morrissey pompadour or Robert Smith eye makeup required. $15.

Saturday, June 25

Smithsonian Solstice Saturday: How does the Smithsonian mark one of the longest days of the year? By keeping its museums open for longer-than-usual hours. The National Museum of Natural History and National Museum of African Art are among the five buildings staying open until midnight, while the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Hirshhorn will close at 8 p.m. instead of the usual 5:30 p.m. (Bonus: No tickets are required at the African American Museum after 5:30.) Head to the Mall for activities including free glow-in-the-dark yoga in the Enid A. Haupt Garden, a concert at the Folklife Festival honoring Puerto Rican percussionist Tito Matos, and a day-long look at how technology can help humans live longer and what medicine might look like in 2050, as well as after-hours access to the museums’ ongoing exhibitions. Museum hours vary by location. Free.

National Capital Barbecue Battle on Pennsylvania Avenue NW: It’s the 30th year of the National Capital Barbecue Battle, and, fittingly, 30 bands will perform on three stages throughout the food festival, including the Chuck Brown Band and Vertical Horizon. That’s in addition to the smell of smoked meats wafting down Pennsylvania Avenue between Third and Seventh streets, as barbecuers from across the country compete for cash and prizes, while celebrity chefs like Myron Mixon hit the stage for cooking demos. Line up for bites in the sampling pavilion, head over to the microbrew and wine tasting tent, or take the family to Chill Zone featuring activities, rides and games. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $20. Ages 12 and younger admitted free.

Ninth Annual Brewers’ Brunch at ChurchKey: One of the marquee events surrounding the Savor Festival is this annual morning-after gathering at ChurchKey. The seated brunch features five courses of food and beer, but it’s fancier than the usual beer dinner fare: Think pan-seared trout and roasted asparagus paired with a Maine Beer Co. IPA created with experimental hops. The kicker is that each beer is introduced by a brewery notable, including Lost Abbey co-founder Tomme Arthur and Perennial Artisan Ales brewmaster Phil Wymore. A mini-tap takeover, with special beers from the featured breweries, follows the event and is open to the public. Noon. $65.

Post-Savor Retox at Shelter: Shelter, the beer bar at the Roost food hall, tries to keep up to half of its 50 draft beers at or under 5 percent ABV — about the strength of a Budweiser, but with much more flavor and depth. That makes it an ideal place to spend a Saturday afternoon after sampling much stronger beers at Savor on Friday night. The “Session Saturday” lineup includes sessionable offerings from breweries including Perennial, Fremont and 3 Sons. Noon. Free.

Post-Savor Party: North Carolina vs. South Carolina at Anxo: Charlotte’s Wooden Robot and Fort Mill, S.C.’s Amor Artis face off in this battle of the Carolinas at Anxo in Brightwood Park. Each brewery is bringing five beers: Amor Artis’s list includes fruited gose and sour ales, while Wooden Robot counters with sour golden ale and West Coast IPA. Anxo’s other featured drafts include Cantillon Kriek (!!!), Anxo collaborations with the Bruery and Hi-Wire, and taps from Triple Crossing and Fox Farm. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.

One Journey Festival at Washington National Cathedral: A day-long celebration of immigrants and the contributions they bring to this country, the third One Journey Festival features art and culture from around the world. Free performances include music from Ukraine, West Africa, Venezuela and Afghanistan; Cambodian dance; and storytelling with artists describing what it means to be in a rock band in Kabul. Drop in to free dance and music workshops, or try hands-on activities in the children’s area. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; yoga instruction begins at 10 a.m. Free. RSVP Requested.

‘My Friend Fela’ at the National Gallery of Art: Joel Zito Araújo’s 2019 documentary “My Friend Fela” examines the life and influences of Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti through the stories of Carlos Moore, Kuti’s friend and official biographer. This screening, presented in conjunction with the museum’s “Afro-Atlantic Histories” exhibition, features an introduction by author Aboubakar Sanogo and Araújo. 2 p.m. Free; reservations required. The National Gallery notes that “limited same-day passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Bottled Up at Comet Ping-Pong: Bottled Up’s band name suggests keeping feelings and emotions inside, the chemical reactions of stress and anxiety building pressure until tops pop and glass shatters. It’s a relatable image these days, with each successive national nightmare contributing to our mental carbonation. An everything-all-together, all-at-once approach is in full effect on Bottled Up’s latest album, “Grand Bizarre.” The ready-for-the-floor art-pop adventure sees the D.C.-born band and its collaborators paint liberally with jangly guitar, traveling bass lines, drum machine patter, and synths that shimmer one moment and wallop the next.

Rosé All Day at Yards Park: The annual made-for-social-media event at Yards Park brings together vibrant photo ops (flamingo croquet! flower crowns! glitter tattoos!) with live music and pink-hued wine. Tickets include one glass of rosé from Maxwell Park’s pop-up bar, Due South or Osteria Morini, with additional wine available for purchase. 4 to 8 p.m. $15.

Retro Dance Party at Roy Boys: Roy Boys is known for its fried chicken, but the Shaw restaurant’s parties can be as much fun as the grub. For this afternoon gathering, DJ Muse is spinning ’80s and ’90s hits from 4 to 8 p.m., and there are prizes for the best retro outfits. Doors open at 3 p.m., and cocktails are flowing until midnight. 4 to 8 p.m. Free.

Skateland Opening and Pride Celebration at the Mosaic District: The colorful, 1970s-inspired outdoor roller rink returns to Fairfax’s Mosaic District this weekend with live music and a Pride party. Saturday’s opening day includes George Mason University’s Green and Gold Soul band (11:45 a.m.), a family dance party with Kazaxe (1:30 p.m.) and three hours of disco hits by the Groovalicious band (beginning at 3:30). All proceeds benefit Fairfax County Public Schools Pride. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $15-$17. Tickets include admission and skate rental.

Sunday, June 26

Montgomery County Pride in the Plaza Festival in Silver Spring: The day-long celebration on Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring features a bilingual drag queen story hour; the finale of the local Drag Duels lip-syncing competition, which has seen area drag queens going head to head since early April; and the epic Pride in the Plaza Mini-Ball, which allows anyone to get up on the catwalk to vogue and strut their stuff. A full week of activities leads up to the festival: Friday’s events include Pride on the Field game day at White Oak Recreation Center and the “date night” outdoor screening of “Saturday Church” at Jesup Blair Park. Saturday brings a youth picnic and open mic at Woodside Urban Park. Noon to 8 p.m. Free.

‘Meet At Maydan’ Food, Culture & Wine Festival: In honor of World Refugee Day, the globally inspired Maydan hosts a day of discussions and tastings to benefit the Karam Foundation, which supports young Syrian refugees. A regular ticket includes access to a market and wine tasting, with merchandise and samples, while a panel of winemakers and distributors from Lebanon and the Caucasus and Maydan sommelier Drew Hairston delve into “The Why Behind Lesser Known Wine Regions.” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $25-$50.

Loudoun Pride at Claude Moore Park: Loudoun Pride bills itself as the “biggest, boldest and most colorful Pride festival in Northern Virginia.” Younger kids can enjoy such activities as bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals and a scavenger hunt, while older kids can pick up a book and step into the shade in an LGBTQ reading tent, relax with guided group yoga or make some Pride buttons. There are also plenty of photo opportunities, such as posing in front of the Loudoun Pride sign, which is almost 50 feet long and 4 feet tall. Those who need to heal their inner child, or just need a hug, can enjoy “mom hugs.” (As the Loudoun Pride website says, “Sometimes we just need a hug and nothing beats a mom hug! These moms know that you are loved.”) Proceeds go to the Equality in Education Program & Loudoun LGBTQ+ Defense Fund, which provides LGBTQ programming and students with funding to support diversity and equality in Loudoun County. 1 to 8 p.m. $5-$7.50; free for children 3 or younger.

Growing Pride at the Garden: Eighteen makers will show off their jewelry, candles, needlepoint and other wares at this Alexandria event space’s day-long Pride event. There’s also crafting for children with UpCycle, an arts center focusing on recycled materials; live music; food trucks; and free climbing at the neighboring Sportrock gym. Noon to 5 p.m. Free; registration requested.

Drag Queen Storytime at Unity Park: Drag queens are known for their showmanship and character, two things crucial for good storytelling. Drag queen story times are used to excite children about reading and introduce themes of self-love, inclusion and acceptance. “Each book has a positive message,” according to Kristen Barden, executive director of the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District, which co-hosts this monthly event with the D.C. Public Library and the Line Hotel. Different queens read each month, and June’s star is Shear Queer: “Seeing these younger parents advocate for a loving and judgment-free space to imagine and hear stories is both radically punk and so incredibly wholesome,” the local hairstylist says. “Drag is rooted in imagination and creativity, so it’s truly a wonderful pairing.” Listeners and their families should bring blankets or chairs to sit on and dress for the weather. 11 a.m. Free.

Monday, June 27

The Goddamn Comedy Jam at 9:30 Club: The DC Improv’s 30th anniversary celebration is too big for the legendary Connecticut Avenue comedy club, so they’re taking it uptown to 9:30 Club. The format pays tribute to both the Improv and the 9:30 by mixing jokes and music: A lineup of national and local comedians, including Christian Finnegan, Rachel Feinstein, Tony Woods and Paris Sashay, perform stand-up sets before fronting a live band. 7 p.m. $40-$65.

