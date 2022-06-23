A reshaped D.C. Council will take on education, policing, elections

Placeholder while article actions load

In liberal D.C., where political factions typically fall along a spectrum with varying shades of blue, the results of Tuesday’s Democratic primary offered something of a mixed bag. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, a moderate, won the Democratic mayoral nomination against challengers who ran to her left. But the contests for seats on the D.C. Council, which has shifted more to the left in recent years, were split.

Self-described progressives like incumbent Brianne K. Nadeau (Ward 1) and State Board of Education member Zachary Parker in Ward 5 won their races, and while the Ward 3 contest wasn’t fully determined by Thursday afternoon with thousands of votes left to tally, moderate candidate Eric Goulet had already conceded to liberal activist Matthew Frumin.

While there’s still a general election in November, Democratic candidates overwhelmingly tend to win. And some political observers are already speculating how the council’s presumptive new members might leave their mark on key issues in the legislature’s pipeline.

“The political message sent by supporters during a campaign isn’t always the most accurate, but there’s no question the council appears to be continuing to move to the left,” said Phil Mendelson, a moderate Democrat who bested liberal attorney Erin Palmer in his own reelection campaign for D.C. Council chair, a top city position with strong influence over what bills make it onto the legislative agenda.

But what does that shift mean for the council, exactly? “Until we get to specific issues,” Mendelson said, “I can’t say for sure.”

D.C. lawmakers rarely align strictly with their political labels. For example, while outgoing moderate Democratic council members Mary M. Cheh (Ward 3) and Kenyan R. McDuffie (Ward 5) each have voted against tax increases on wealthy residents, they’ve also introduced and voted in favor of bills that are popular among the city’s liberal bloc, such as McDuffie’s bill that created “baby bonds” to invest money for infants born in the District and Cheh’s environmental policies.

Bowser, who has jockeyed with the council in recent years over issues like public safety and schools, weighed in on the new-look council at a news conference Wednesday after a reporter observed that both Frumin and Parker have spoken favorably about making tweaks to the city’s education system to increase accountability; the current structure, which was a hot topic in both the mayoral and council primaries, puts Bowser firmly in charge.

“I’m quite sure we’ll continue to have rigorous debates in the council about what’s best for kids,” Bowser said, adding, “I haven’t been convinced of why shifting boxes on an organizational chart makes schools better.”

Education is among several major issues that winners in the Democratic primary will likely be asked to weigh in on after taking office in January.

