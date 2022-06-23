D.C. region awakens to downed trees, power outages and some flooding

Placeholder while article actions load

D.C.-area residents awoke Thursday to downed trees and wires, power outages and some flooding after heavy storms overnight. The hardest-hit areas were in Northern Virginia, including in Warrenton and Middleburg. In Fauquier County, public schools canceled summer school for the day because of power outages and storm damage in the area.

Early Thursday morning, nearly 17,000 customers of Dominion Energy were without power in Northern Virginia — mostly in Fauquier, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Officials with Dominion did not give an estimate as to when power would be fully restored but said crews were at work.

Significant storm damage in Fauquier County. Callers estimate more than 50 trees and large branches down along I-66. #dcwx #vawx #vatraffic pic.twitter.com/8t8KbNv7Vu — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) June 22, 2022

Amber Wilson told NBC4 she was sitting in the living room of her Warrenton home when “all of a sudden” she “heard a big old snap.”

“I wasn’t sure if it was lighting,” she said, “then it was in slow motion. The tree fell over and I remember saying, ‘please don’t hit my house,’ ” but it did and she was stuck inside her home.

In Montgomery County, officials said several roads were closed due to downed trees and flooding.

On Thursday morning, some trees were down and blocking parts of the highway along the Beltway’s outer loop between Old Georgetown and River roads. Parts of Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda also had high water.

Along Beach Drive between Connecticut Avenue and Kensington Parkway, officials said several vehicles were stranded Wednesday evening due to flooding. No one was seriously hurt.

Update - Beach Dr IAO E Stanhope Dr, Between Connecticut Ave., & Kensington Parkway, road under water, several stranded/disabled vehicles, all occupants are out, no injuries @ParkPolice @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/5EUPMHilAn pic.twitter.com/2wPRAUNNlz — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 23, 2022

