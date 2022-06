Placeholder while article actions load

They arrived to find “an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, who succumbed to his injuries,” Montgomery officials said in a statement.

About 11:30 p.m., officers from the Rockville and Montgomery County police departments were called for a reported shooting in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road, authorities said.

A man was fatally shot late Wednesday in Rockville and police said they have taken suspects into custody.

“At this time, investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community,” the statement also said.