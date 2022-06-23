Teen accused of carrying ghost gun at Hyattsville high school arrested

Placeholder while article actions load

A Northwestern High School student accused of carrying a loaded ghost gun on campus was arrested Thursday in an incident that sparked a lockdown, Hyattsville police officials said. A student notified authorities Thursday morning that a male student had a gun, which prompted a city police school resource officer to look for the armed student, according to a police statement. No one was reported injured.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old ninth grader outside of the school, located in the 7000 block of Adelphi Road, and recovered a Polymer80 ghost gun in the student’s possession, police said.

School officials placed the school in lockdown as police continued to search for two others who were only described by police as persons of interest in the investigation.

Authorities charged the teenager as an adult with four misdemeanors, including, carrying a handgun on person, carrying a handgun on school property, carrying a loaded handgun on person and being under 21-years-old and possessing a regulated firearm, officials said.

