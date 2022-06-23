Teen indicted in crash that killed two Fairfax high school students

Placeholder while article actions load

An 18-year-old has been indicted in a high-speed crash that killed two Northern Virginia students and seriously injured a third this month, Fairfax County police said. Usman Shahid of Fairfax City is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of the two teens, who were walking with a third classmate near the Oakton High School campus June 7 when a white BMW driven by Shahid plowed into them, police said.

A Fairfax County grand jury indicted Shahid on the charges Tuesday, and police said he was expected to turn himself in later Thursday. He was also expected to be arraigned in Fairfax County Circuit Court.

It was not immediately clear whether Shahid had an attorney, and a phone number could not be located for him. Each manslaughter count carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The crash occurred shortly after Oakton High let out on one of the last days of the school year, police said.

A driver in a Toyota 4Runner waited for the three teens to cross Five Oaks Road around 11:45 a.m. on June 7, before attempting a left-hand turn from northbound Blake Lane onto Five Oaks, police said.

Shahid’s BMW, which was traveling at high speed southbound on Blake Lane, hit the 4Runner in the intersection and then ricocheted onto a sidewalk on Blake Lane where it hit the three teens, police said. The car continued down the sidewalk and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop.

Two passengers in the BMW fled the scene, but police said they knew who they were.

The three injured teens were rushed to a hospital, where two died of their injuries, police said. The third teen was critically injured, but police did not immediately respond to a request for an update on her status Thursday.

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims, saying a Virginia law prevents them from releasing identifying information about juveniles who are the victims of crimes without parental consent.

The Post was able to independently identify the teens, but their families have declined to comment so the newspaper is not identifying them.

In a statement, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano offered his sympathy to the families of the victims.

“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided, and our hearts break for the families of these two young girls,” Descano said. “There are no winners in this situation. I am committed to working toward accountability in a manner that promotes healing for the families involved and our wider community.”

