Man found fatally shot in vehicle after crash in Northeast Washington

A man from Maryland who was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed on New York Avenue in Northeast Washington on Monday has died, according to D.C. police. The victim was identified as Darrius Watts, 29, of Laurel, Md. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police said they were called to a traffic crash about 2:20 a.m. in the 2800 block of New York Avenue NE, east of Bladensburg Road, and found Watts suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said they also found a woman inside the vehicle who had been injured in the crash. Authorities said Watts died later at a hospital; the woman’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

No other details were made available about the incident, including who was driving the vehicle, where the shooting might have occurred and whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No arrest has been made.

