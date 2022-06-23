Drownings reported in Maryland and Virginia

Authorities warned the public to use caution after two people drowned over the last few days in waters in Maryland and Virginia.
He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and he died Tuesday. Police later identified him as German Salinas, 29, of Sterling.
In another incident, Alexandria police said a man died after he drowned Monday afternoon while in Four Mile Run stream.
He was later identified as Tewodros Teferi, 52. It was not known where he lived and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No details were given about how he drowned but police said in a statement that they do not suspect foul play.
The incident remains under investigation.