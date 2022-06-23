Drownings reported in Maryland and Virginia

Placeholder while article actions load

One incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Difficult Run Stream in McLean. When rescuers arrived they found a man on a trail about a quarter-mile off the 8800 block of Georgetown Road. Officials said the man had been swimming in the stream and went underwater but did not resurface so his friends pulled him out.

Authorities warned the public to use caution after two people drowned over the last few days in waters in Maryland and Virginia.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and he died Tuesday. Police later identified him as German Salinas, 29, of Sterling.

He was later identified as Tewodros Teferi, 52. It was not known where he lived and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No details were given about how he drowned but police said in a statement that they do not suspect foul play.