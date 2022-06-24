D.C. man sentenced to 20 years in shooting of mother and young son

Placeholder while article actions load

Patrick Reilly repeatedly cried out for help, begging the 911 operator to send emergency responders to the Shaw neighborhood where his wife had been shot. “Oh my God. She’s dying. She can’t breathe … She’s turning blue,” Reilly sobbed, screaming out, “I got my wife killed.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Authorities say Reilly’s wife, Katie Reilly, and their five-year-old son had just been shot by a man who she and her husband had confronted over his riding a scooter in an area where children were playing. On Friday, the shooter — Anthony Bedney, 27, of Northwest Washington — was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

At a hearing in D.C. Superior Court to determine Bedney’s penalty, prosecutors played the harrowing 911 tape, and recalled the horror of the day. Katie Reilly and her son were both critically wounded, though at the time, her husband believed his wife has been shot in the throat, and the situation was more dire.

“Sir, I need you to calm down sir, so that I can help you help her,” the operator told him, calmly guiding him on how to perform compressions.

“Katie, keep breathing with me. Katie, keep breathing with me,” Patrick Reilly pleaded with his wife, not yet realizing his son had also been shot.

According to federal prosecutors, the May 18, 2021, incident in the 1500 block of 10th Street NW began when Katie Reilly, her son and a neighbor’s children were playing on a sidewalk, and Bedney zipped by in a scooter. Prosecutors say Bedney was on the sidewalk; Bedney’s attorney, Billy L. Ponds, told the Judge Milton C. Lee his client was on a bike path in the street.

Katie Reilly scolded Bedney, prosecutors said, and Bedney stepped off the scooter and began cursing at her. Patrick Reilly then emerged from the house, approached Bedney and began yelling at him, prosecutors said. At one point, Reilly walked over, picked up the scooter and hurled it toward Bedney, prosecutors said.

Bedney then rushed away from the house, put a black mask over his face, pulled out a gun and began shooting toward the Reillys. Cellphone video, captured by a neighbor and played in court, showed Bedney standing feet from the house, someone off camera yelling “gun,” and the sound of shots echoing through the neighborhood.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole G.H. Conte called the shooting another “example of senseless violence in the District” and a “nightmare for the family and neighbors.”

Bedney pleaded guilty in the case in April.

The Reillys sat in the courtroom Friday, holding each other’s hands, surrounded by family and friends. They did not speak during the hearing, but submitted a written statement to the judge.

Keith Arnold, one of the neighbors whose children was playing with the Reilly’s children that evening, asked the judge to sentence Bedney to the maximum 20 years — the high end of the plea agreement that called for a 15 to 20 years sentence.

Standing before the judge, Arnold spoke of how Katie Reilly spent six weeks in the hospital recovering. He detailed how the Reillys’ son still had a bullet lodged in his back after doctors determined it was too close to his heart to safely remove it. And he described how he and other neighbors spent hours scrubbing blood off the sidewalk.

“We have witnessed the physical, emotional and mental tolls this has taken on them and on their loved one,” Arnold said.

Ponds asked the judge to sentence Bedney below the 15-year minimum called for in the plea. He argued that Bedney’s was protecting himself and reacting to Patrick Reilly’s “threatening” behavior. Ponds said Patrick Reilly’s words to the 911 operator — “I got my wife killed” — indicated Patrick Reilly blamed himself for what happened. The prosecutor disputed Ponds’s assertion that Patrick Reilly was to blame.

Still, Ponds described his client’s behavior “excessive and unnecessary.” He said that his client suffered from years of trauma brought on by various forms of childhood abuse and being raised in the foster system after his mother was unable to care for him due to her drug problem.

In a letter to the judge filed with the court, Bedney apologized to the Reillys and said he planned to seek mental health therapy while in prison. “I would like to send my deepest and sincerest apologies to the family for the crimes I’ve committed,” he wrote, adding that he was “disappointed in myself for the crimes I’ve committed against them which is why I am ready to accept any punishment that awaits me.”

