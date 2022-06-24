Late flood of D.C. drop box ballots causes headache for elections board

Placeholder while article actions load

D.C.'s first primary election in which every registered voter was mailed a ballot saw a flood of voters drop them off on Election Day, drawing out the count for days, with officials still tabulating 13,000 ballots as of Friday afternoon. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Data from Tuesday’s primary shows that voters made great use of their mailed ballots, which were similarly sent to registered voters ahead of the 2020 general election: Nearly 60 percent of the 108,000 or so ballots that had been counted by Friday morning were cast by mail or drop box, according to the elections board. Factoring in the thousands of ballots left to count, the city is on pace for primary-election turnout not seen since 2010, when Vincent C. Gray ousted incumbent mayor Adrian Fenty.

But Nick Jacobs, a spokesman for the elections board, said that while election officials by Tuesday night were able to report results from early voting, in-person voting and drop box ballots that had been collected through Monday, they were “stunned at the magnitude” of voters who used drop boxes to cast ballots on Election Day itself. Drop boxes were open around the city that day until polls closed at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Jacobs said it took election officials until Thursday to count the large number of drop box ballots submitted Tuesday — 27,000 in all, plus about 3,000 more that had come in through the mail. Tabulating these ballots takes longer than in-person votes, Jacobs said, because it involves a separate process that includes opening the ballot envelopes and sorting them.

“Early voting was moving somewhat slow, and our biggest fear was there would be huge lines [on Election Day] — instead there was a surge of late voters to the drop boxes,” Jacobs said. “We’ve been working practically nonstop on those ballots to get results to the voters.”

The board must also factor in mailed ballots that arrive through June 28, so long as they were postmarked by June 21.

Most of the primary results were clear-cut enough that the Associated Press called the elections without waiting for all the ballots to be tabulated. In the mayoral race, for example, the AP called Muriel E. Bowser’s victory early in the night, when just the first batch of ballots showed Bowser (D) already about 10,000 votes ahead. The AP waited until Friday to call the council race in Ward 3 and has now announced its projections in every major race. The remaining ballots are not likely to alter any results.

Advertisement

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who ran unopposed in the primary and whose council committee oversees the Board of Elections, said there is no way to verify signatures, open and tabulate tens of thousands of ballots dropped off on Election Day right away — but he called on the board to better communicate to the public about how many ballots are left to count.

“It’s incumbent on the board to make sure that they are communicating well. I think overall they ran a very smooth election,” Allen said. “Especially when you think back to two years ago [when some primary voters waited in hours-long lines], I was not hearing complaints or concerns. It really was a very smooth election.”

In an Instagram post Thursday night, D.C. mayoral candidate and council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) questioned why voters weren’t notified sooner about the large tranche of remaining ballots, prompting hundreds of comments in agreement. “We demand all voters’ ballots be counted immediately,” White wrote.

Advertisement

White, who came in third place in the mayoral primary, according to unofficial results, said Friday that his lawyer sent a letter to the elections board with similar questions. “I’m disappointed to see that [the Board of Elections] took 2 days to let the public know they had over 30,000 votes uncounted,” he said in a text message to The Washington Post.

The elections board posted updated results Friday morning that included a little more than half of those ballots but said there were still 13,000 remaining. Hours later, the Associated Press declared that activist Matthew Frumin had won in the Ward 3 Democratic primary — the only major D.C. race that hadn’t yet been called by the publication — though the other leading contender in that race, Eric Goulet, had conceded Tuesday night.

“Our biggest priority right now is working through the count and reporting out results to voters,” Jacobs said. “After we’ve done that, we’ll take a deep dive into exactly … how we can adjust to even better serve voters.”

Advertisement

Allen noted that mailing ballots to voters seemed to encourage more participation.

“The District has worked hard, I have worked hard, to make voting easier and easier and easier. And getting the ballot into everyone’s hand, everyone’s mailbox, I think clearly shows we can increase voter turnout,” Allen said. “I think voters love it.”

Last year, he introduced a bill that would make the mailing of ballots to every voter, introduced on a temporary basis during the pandemic, into a permanent practice in the District.

Kathy Chiron, who leads D.C.'s chapter of the League of Women Voters, said she hopes the Board of Elections will analyze precinct-by-precinct data to learn more about who chose to vote by drop box and who in person. The information could help the board better plan where to open polling places and place drop boxes, she said.

Advertisement

In this high-turnout primary, she saw the voter enthusiasm firsthand at her apartment building. Neighbors got their ballots in the mail and then sat on the porch together to discuss their options.

“Some people really would sit and talk in groups about the candidates and voting,” Chiron said. “I think that probably was prompted by having the ballots come to their homes and have that opportunity. I think that’s really terrific.”

GiftOutline Gift Article