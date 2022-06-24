Grassley, Warner call for inspector general probe of Bijan Ghaisar killing

Placeholder while article actions load

Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) have asked the Interior Department’s inspector general to investigate the 2017 fatal shooting of unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar by two U.S. Park Police officers, in a letter that is critical of the FBI and Justice Department handling of the case.

Ghaisar, 25, was killed after he repeatedly drove away from Officers Lucas Vinyard, 40, and Alejandro Amaya, 42, in a residential neighborhood of Fairfax County on Nov. 17, 2017. The case was investigated by the FBI, but after a two-year probe, the Justice Department under then-Attorney General William P. Barr announced it would not seek federal criminal civil rights charges against the officers. A criminal manslaughter indictment obtained by Fairfax prosecutors in 2020 was dismissed by a federal judge last year.

With new Justice Department leadership installed by President Biden, Grassley and the local Virginia congressional delegation, Ghaisar’s family and numerous civil rights groups called on officials to reconsider the case. But Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced on June 10 that the department would not revisit the case.

Grassley and Warner have repeatedly pressed the federal government for answers, both before and after the various decisions on the case. Their letter sent Thursday to Interior Inspector Mark Greenblatt says that the FBI “spent nearly two years investigating what should have been a relatively straightforward case.” They wrote letters to the FBI beginning in 2018 seeking answers on the progress of the investigation, and Warner held up one Interior Department nomination because of the lack of responsiveness.

“Investigations involving the use of deadly force,” Grassley and Warner wrote, “should be handled in a manner that reinforces public confidence in law enforcement. The FBI and DOJ’s handling of this case has not met that bar.”

The Justice Department and the inspector general’s office did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The letter asks that Greenblatt investigate whether the officers acted in accordance with Park Police policy, guidelines and training, and to review the Park Police’s use of force policies, de-escalation training and policing methods.

Vinyard and Amaya were placed on administrative duties, and then administrative leave, after the shooting. Last November, the Interior Department began internal proceedings to fire the officers, which the officers’ union noted bypassed standard termination processes set out in their labor agreement. The result of that move is pending.

