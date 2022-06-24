Maryland pitching DNC to be one of the early primary states

Placeholder while article actions load

Maryland Democratic Party officials made their pitch to the national party this week to become one of the first states to kick off the 2024 presidential nominating process, competing against Iowa, New Hampshire and more than a dozen other states as the Democratic National Committee considers reshuffling its contest order. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yvette Lewis, chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, offered a spirited sales pitch to the DNC in D.C. late Thursday at the end of a nearly 10-hour meeting, telling the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee that the state meets all three pillars it has prioritized for selecting the first five states to hold a primary: diversity, competitiveness and feasibility. She described Maryland as “America in miniature” for its geographical and racial diversity.

“This is where diversity really is,” Lewis said. “How many other states can you talk to a shore man in the morning, a farmer in the afternoon, and then a city resident and a miner in the evening?”

The presidential nominating process has been dominated for decades by Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which have their contests earliest in the year.

Iowa and New Hampshire, two of the least racially diverse states in the country, have long been the subject of criticism for their outsize roles in choosing a nominee for the Democratic Party.

The decision to look at the early-state status came this year as the national party began fielding applications to decide which state should be at the head of the pack. The action by the DNC follows problems that plagued the Iowa Democratic Party two years ago in tallying votes.

Maryland is one of 16 states, including New Jersey, Illinois and Georgia, vying for top pecking order in the next presidential race.

More than half of the state’s population is non-White, Lewis said, adding that 56 percent of the Democratic Party registration is non-White. “With African Americans making up the largest segment of our party’s base at 47 percent. Every election cycle, I can’t tell you how many times I hear: ‘Wait till we get to South Carolina, so we can see that African American representation.’ You don’t have to wait if you come to Maryland.”

Lewis boasted the state’s proximity to Virginia and Pennsylvania, two battleground states, and to the nation’s capital. While she said media buys in the D.C. market can be costly, there is a lot of potential for news coverage of campaigns.

She added that Maryland does not care about what position it might take if it were to receive early status, but it should be among those in the discussions.

“We’ve gone to bat for the Democratic Party as a reliable stronghold,” Lewis told the panel, noting the army of volunteers sent to Georgia, Pennsylvania and Virginia during recent elections. “We feel we have been underutilized on the national stage.”

This month, the DNC whittled down its list of contenders for the early primary spots. It rejected New York and Nebraska from the list based on their initial applications. The others, like Maryland, who made the cut made their formal in-person and virtual presentations before the board this week.

The board is expected to make a final decision on the states this summer.

