Suspect in Red Roof Inn murder says as Buddhist he’d never hurt anyone

The knock outside Room 207 of the Red Roof Inn, just before midnight, portended trouble. Two men, one masked, demanded to speak with a female occupant, police say. Her boyfriend, also in the room, grabbed a machete and headed outside. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Exactly what happened next is unclear. But detectives in Montgomery County, Md., say they learned enough to charge the two hotel callers with first-degree murder this week in the fatal shooting of Javier Gonzalez-Mena. Those suspects made their first appearances in court Friday.

Accused shooter Sergey Danshin, 34, made a short but impassioned plea of innocence. “I am not a murderer,” Danshin said over closed-circuit video from the jail. “My religion, I’m a Buddhist, even if were attacked, I would rather suffer while being harmed that hurt another human being.”

Danshin, who is listed in court records as a lab technician for a Gaithersburg biochemical firm, asked to be released on house arrest so he could better prepare for a trial. “I am a man of honor,” he said, bowing his head, “and man of integrity.”

Micah Clemons, 32, who police say met Danshin outside the hotel late Wednesday and gave him a Glock 9mm handgun, did not address the allegations. But his attorney, Dyan Owens, noted that he had no criminal record and worked as an EMT driver.

District Judge John Moffett ordered them both held without bond. “Given the posture of the case today,” he told Danshin, “I have to weigh the allegations at this stage against the potential danger to the community.”

In affidavits filed in court, Montgomery County detectives asserted that before the shooting, there were three people inside the hotel room. An argument broke out between Gonzalez-Mena and his girlfriend, police said, leading her to place at least one phone call.

Then they heard a knock on the window to their room. Gonzalez-Mena and another man looked out to see the two men, who called out by name to Gonzalez-Mena’s girlfriend. “At this point, the victim grabbed a machete and exited the room,” detectives wrote, referring to Gonzalez-Mena.

They put their case together, according to the affidavit, in large part by interviewing the two hotel room survivors and the two suspects. One of those who had been in the hotel room, the victim’s girlfriend, said that she followed him out of the hotel room and they ran down a stairway.

Then the victim turned around and walked up the stairs, his girlfriend reportedly told investigators, at which pointed he encountered “a crouching individual in a dark-colored mask” who pointed a gun at him and fired twice.

The gunman, she told detectives, then pointed his gun at her and ordered her to drive off with him. She did, at which point he removed his mask to reveal to her that it was a man she knew only as “Alex.” They made their way to a home several miles away.

The gunshots at the hotel had brought out the police, who found Gonzalez-Mena suffering from at least once gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later.

As officers searched around the Red Roof Inn, they found Clemons hiding in a wooded area with a 9mm magazine with bullets in a pants pocket, according to court filings. He was taken in for questioning and said he came to the hotel at the request of a man he knew as “Serge,” and gave him a gun, investigators said. He acknowledged walking up to the hotel room with Serge, but said he walked away before hearing the gunshots

At 1:49 a.m. Thursday, about two and a half hours after the shooting, Montgomery County police received a 911 call from the victim’s girlfriend who said she fled the scene at gunpoint by the shooter. In the 911 call, she said that man was outside the home she was calling from along Twinbrook Parkway.

Police say they arrested the man called Alex, eventually identifying him as Danshin, and took him to police headquarters. He indicated he had been on some kind a rescue mission, saying he’d come to take the woman from the hotel room, police said.

Under questioning from detectives, court records state, Danshin spoke about holding a gun at the hotel. “He stated that the gun jammed,” detectives wrote. “He also stated he heard two gunshots but would not admit to having fired the pistol.”

Danshin’s mother declined to comment Friday, as did Clemons’s mother and father. Detectives said Danshin told them where the gun was and that they were able to find it at that location. David Hogan, an attorney for Danshin, said in court that the affidavit filed by detectives doesn’t appear to tell the full story. “I think there’s a lot more going on here than what the statement of probable cause is alleging,” he said.

