She took leave from work, grabbed a paper grocery bag from her recycling pile and headed to the Supreme Court. She went there because she knew she had been wrong. “My daughters have lost their right to CHOOSE! To PRIVACY!” said the protest sign that Liz Costanzo, 59, spatchcocked out of a Trader Joe’s bag and held over her head.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade was coming, this wasn’t news to Costanzo or any of the other protesters who gathered at the court.

But the Friday morning announcement — foreshadowed on Capitol Hill by the clank of additional security fencing, police cars on every street corner and the thwack of helicopters overhead — was a gut punch.

In our evolving, forward-moving democracy, we are used to a Supreme Court expanding the rights of individuals.

In 1898, Wong Kim Ark, a boy born in San Francisco to Chinese immigrants, won the right to be a U.S. citizen regardless of his parents’ status.

In 1954, students of color won the right to attend any public school in Brown v. Board of Education.

In 1969, Mary Beth Tinker won the right to wear a black armband to school to protest the Vietnam War.

These are the cases that establish freedoms woven into our society, norms that are an undisputed part of American culture. And until abortion rights became used as a political weapon — despite the steadily declining abortion rate — the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision carved out one of those rights. Decided. Done. Behind us. So much a part of life, it was barely noticed as a subplot in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

“I was wrong,” said Costanzo, a former schoolteacher who told her social studies students that one of the cases she would not argue with them was Roe v. Wade. Because she believed it wouldn’t change. “But here I am today. My daughters have fewer rights than I did. Unbelievable.”

The people who raced to the Supreme Court on Friday morning, in disbelief and horror because they didn’t know what else to do, fear this isn’t the only shock we are facing.

“January 6th was a gut punch. The guns ruling was a gut punch,” said a 62-year-old dad who came in from Arlington, Va., Friday morning, wearing a USA baseball cap and carrying a sign he scrawled on a piece of cardboard:

“GOP Most Extreme Ever Jan6 — Roe — Guns”.

Alice Marshall, 69, came because she knew many women who’d had abortions and was infuriated at the decision.

“I have bad knees and bad ankles,” Marshall said. “But when I saw a film on Twitter showing police in riot gear, I knew I had to be here.”

This ruling isn’t just a leftie trigger. It’s frightening because it doesn’t reflect who we are today — what most of our country believes.

America is a nation that largely supports a women’s right to choose — recent polling has shown support for abortion rights exceeding or matching previous highs.

And if that many Americans believe in a right and the Supreme Court takes it away, what’s next?

“Well, Miranda,” Costanzo said.

One of Hollywood’s favorite Supreme Court cases that established in 1966 that Ernesto Miranda should have been informed of his rights before he was questioned and confessed to a rape and murder, was gutted in Thursday’s ruling that police cannot be sued for Miranda violations.

What about a woman’s right to contraceptives, established in 1965 in Griswold v. Connecticut?

In a concurring opinion issued alongside the Friday morning ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas said he wants to have a say in whether women can use contraceptives, he wants to decide what kind of sex is legal in bedrooms across the nation and he’s looking to end more than half a million same-sex marriages.

Those are the Supreme Court cases — Griswold; Lawrence v. Texas in 2003, which decriminalizes sodomy and other sex acts between consenting adults; and Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015 — that Thomas said were “demonstrably erroneous.”

The conservative Black justice made no mention of the 1967 Supreme Court decision in Loving v. Virginia, which legalized interracial marriage, making it possible for him to marry his White wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas.

“This is taking us back. Way, way back,” said Merline Williams, 59, a registered nurse in Georgia who was on a “girl’s trip” with other nurses to visit Washington. “They’re not going to end with Roe. They’re going to keep pushing us back.”

Her traveling companion, Maureen Chukwujindu, 67, also a nurse, was one of the few people in the crowd who remembers what that way-back world was like.

“They were arresting doctors, oh yes,” Chukwujindu said. “I didn’t think we’d go back to that. But that’s why we have to keep fighting. Fight, fight, fight. And don’t go back.”

