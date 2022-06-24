Crowd at Supreme Court explodes with outrage, joy as Roe v. Wade falls

An emotional crowd gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday morning to alternately celebrate and revile the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, with tensions mounting between demonstrators as they absorbed the news that the court had struck down the 50-year-old decision guaranteeing the constitutional right to an abortion.
About 100 protesters were present when the decision was announced shortly after 10 a.m. Many said they did not expect the decision until next week and were caught off guard by the ruling announced in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the most anticipated and consequential opinion of the court’s term. Few police were present as the crowd swelled to a few hundred and began to group itself into dueling factions.
Supporters of abortion rights voiced despair and outrage — one held a defiant sign: “I will aid and abet abortion” — while antiabortion activists were overwhelmed with emotion at a legal victory that had been decades in the making.
“I can’t believe it’s real,” said Lauren Marlowe, 22, an antiabortion demonstrator who shrieked and embraced her friends when the decision came down. “I just want to hug everyone. … We’re in a post-Roe America now.”
Clutching a plastic doll she said represented a 15-week fetus, Marlowe said she had supported abortion rights until she attended Liberty University and “saw videos of abortion procedures.”
Antiabortion activists were as furious and distraught as Marlowe and her fellow demonstrators were elated.
Paige Thomas and her friend Kaitlyn, both 17, are in the District for a summer program and were supposed to be touring the Capitol this morning, they said.
“Then the decision came out, so now we’re protesting,” Thomas said in a shaky voice, amid a group that had booed the decision. “I’m thankful to be surrounded by people who are still fighting for women’s rights, but it definitely feels like a step backwards.”
Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said the force has gone on what is called “full department activation” because of demonstrations at the Supreme Court.
As of 10:30 a.m., D.C. police said there were no immediate signs of disturbances. It was not immediately known whether D.C. police had been asked to assist Capitol police at or near the court.
Peter Hermann contributed to this report.
