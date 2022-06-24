Youngkin to seek 15-week abortion law in Virginia after high court ruling

Placeholder while article actions load

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said he will seek to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, moving quickly following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Youngkin has asked four Virginia lawmakers — all antiabortion Republicans — to craft legislation, and he said that setting the cutoff at 20 weeks might be necessary to attract more consensus in a divided Capitol. He said hesupports exceptions for rape, incest and cases where the life of the mother is at risk.

“Virginians do want fewer abortions as opposed to more abortions,” Youngkin said Friday morning during a meeting with reporters, editors and editorial writers at The Washington Post, moments after the court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade was announced. “I am not someone who is going to jump in and try to push us apart … There is a place we can come together.”

Youngkin said he would like to see abortion outlawed at the point at which a fetus feels pain. He acknowledged that there is a consensus in Congress and elsewhere that the pain threshold exists at 20 weeks of pregnancy, but said he would prefer to aim for a 15-week law.

Though he emphasized his personal opposition to abortion, Youngkin said he recognized that there is a spectrum of beliefs in Virginia and acknowledged that 20 weeks could wind up being a point of compromise. “I also represent all Virginians,” he said. But, he added, “I believe the place we should be able to get to is a 15-week pain threshold.”

That would be similar to recent laws passed in Florida and Mississippi.

Abortion is lawful in Virginia during the first and second trimesters of a pregnancy, a timetable that has been in place through years of Republican and Democratic control in the General Assembly.

The procedure is allowed in the third trimester only if life or health is at serious risk, as certified by three doctors. Parental consent is required for minors seeking to terminate a pregnancy. Public funding of abortions is allowed for low-income women only in cases of rape or incest, if life or health is at risk, or if the fetus has “incapacitating” physical or mental deficiencies.

Youngkin has asked two state senators and two delegates to work on the legislation. They are Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico), an obstetrician; Sen. Steve Newman (Bedford); Del. Kathy Byron (Lynchburg) and Del. Margaret Ransone (R-Westmoreland).

In 2012, Byron sponsored a bill that, as originally proposed, would have required most women seeking an abortion to first get a vaginal ultrasound. After an uproar over the invasive nature of the test, the bill was amended to require an abdominal ultrasound, which in most cases would not yield an image because most abortions take place early in pregnancy, when the fetus is too small to be detected with that test. The bill became law but was repealed, along with a host of other abortion restrictions, after Democrats took full control in Richmond in 2020.

When it was suggested that Youngkin’s effort could disappoint some conservatives who might want further restrictions, he said he was being realistic about the political moment. Republicans control the House of Delegates and Democrats control the Senate, and any legislation coming before the General Assembly when it convenes in January would have to pass both chambers.

“We’ve got a process in Virginia to work through,” Youngkin said. “I am a pro-life governor, I also am very, very aware of Virginia. … A governor can’t do it on his own. And it’s going to require … work across the aisle. And so we’ve got to work over the next few months to find a place that we can land.”

He compared that political reality to his efforts to pass a gas tax holiday, which has been repeatedly rebuffed by the state Senate. “I believe we should have a three-month gas tax holiday. And I can’t get the Senate to do it. And bottom line is that one of the things that I firmly believe that government needs to do is deliver results and I gotta deliver results,” Youngkin said.

The governor’s security detail cut short his scheduled 45-minute session with The Post’s editorial board once news of the high court’s decision broke, whisking Youngkin out about halfway through. He said he had work to do to help maintain order and security in Virginia as protests began to take shape over the court ruling.

“We’re going to protect people’s rights to express dissatisfaction or support,” Youngkin said. “And so if people want to gather and protest or demonstrate, we’re going to protect that right today. And we are also going to protect property. We’re going to protect safety … We’re gonna have zero tolerance for infractions.”

