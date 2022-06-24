Website creator found shot to death in Fairfax City home

The 32-year-old creator of a fundraising website that says it will route donations to the world’s poor was shot to death early Friday in his Fairfax City, Va., home, police said.

Gret Glyer, founder and chief executive of DonorSee, was the victim of a homicide, said Lt. Matthew Lasowitz, a Fairfax City police spokesman. He said “another adult resident” of the home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court called police shortly before 3 a.m. to report the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the other resident and “two juveniles” unharmed, Lasowitz said.