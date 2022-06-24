Website creator found shot to death in Fairfax City home

The 32-year-old creator of a fundraising website that says it will route donations to the world’s poor was shot to death early Friday in his Fairfax City, Va., home, police said.
According the DonorSee website, Glyer lived “with his wife, daughter, and newborn son.”
Investigators were still at the home early Friday evening, said Lasowitz, who declined to comment on a motive for the killing. “Everything is on the table for us at this point,” he said.
DonorSee describes itself as “a giving platform” that allows donors to contribute “directly to people in need” and to anti-poverty programs around the globe, then “get a video update showing your impact.”