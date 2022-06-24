The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Website creator found shot to death in Fairfax City home

Gret Glyer was the founder and chief executive officer of DonorSee

By
June 24, 2022 at 4:35 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

The 32-year-old creator of a fundraising website that says it will route donations to the world’s poor was shot to death early Friday in his Fairfax City, Va., home, police said.

Gret Glyer, founder and chief executive of DonorSee, was the victim of a homicide, said Lt. Matthew Lasowitz, a Fairfax City police spokesman. He said “another adult resident” of the home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court called police shortly before 3 a.m. to report the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the other resident and “two juveniles” unharmed, Lasowitz said.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

According the DonorSee website, Glyer lived “with his wife, daughter, and newborn son.”

Investigators were still at the home early Friday evening, said Lasowitz, who declined to comment on a motive for the killing. “Everything is on the table for us at this point,” he said.

DonorSee describes itself as “a giving platform” that allows donors to contribute “directly to people in need” and to anti-poverty programs around the globe, then “get a video update showing your impact.”

Loading...