The abortion she never wanted, the baby she still mourns, the choice she’d make again

Shannon Mayes stood off to the side of the crowds that gathered in front of the Supreme Court Friday after the justices struck down Roe v. Wade. Amid the flags and hand-drawn posters and loud music, Mayes could not help but think that abortion was more gray than the factions celebrating and mourning acknowledged.

Mayes, a 52-year-old substitute teacher, is from Akin, S.C., a state known for its conservative leanings. Raised Catholic, she could understand why so many were excited by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. For many devout Catholics and evangelical Christians, a heartbeat is a heartbeat, and a life is a life. But as Moyes had taken in the news alert flashing on the television at her hotel in Washington earlier that morning, something else had called her to the Supreme Court.

Her first child.

It had been 25 years since she had last held William in her arms.

Many of her friends did not even know the story — how, in 1997, she and her husband, Danny Mayes, also 52, found out that only half of their son’s heart had developed, a rare genetic condition known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

A doctor informed them that if Mayes decided to carry the baby to term, they would have to move to Boston for advanced medical care. He was only expected to live a few years, if he wasn’t stillborn.

“Obviously for me,” said Mayes, “the gray is pretty personal.”

She and her husband chose to terminate the pregnancy at 20 weeks. Mayes had gotten an epidural. She’d gone through labor. And then she’d held her son — small and unmoving — in her arms before she let him go.

The decision changed her life, and it had brought her to the Supreme Court. She had never attended an abortion rally or protest before, she said.

“It crossed my mind this morning, getting ready,” said Mayes, who was in the nation’s capital with her husband and 20-year-old son, Ryan, on a visit to see her 23-year-old daughter. “As I told my son, that would’ve changed our whole lives’ path. It’ll take some time to …”

She paused, thinking about the Supreme Court decision.

“It’s a lot I’ll be thinking about,” she said. “If that had happened now, it would be terrible. It definitely changed things for me. What I went through, it’s a gray area. People have to understand that, and if they don’t, they aren’t very empathetic.”

