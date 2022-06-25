Man, 87, struck and killed in Rockville pedestrian crash

Placeholder while article actions load

An 87-year-old man was killed when a car hit him early Friday morning, police say. The man, identified as Randall Dwight Gibson, was pronounced dead at the scene. At 4:36 a.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery Fire Rescue personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a 2016 blue Kia Optima at the area of Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard. Police have not released the name of the driver, pending an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department said that the Collision Reconstruction Unit conducts a thorough investigation and presents fatality cases to the State’s Attorney Office before any charges are considered.

One of Gibson’s sons, Daniel, 47, said that his father sometimes would leave home, but family members were always able to locate him. Daniel Gibson said that his brother first learned of their father’s death from police about 5:30 a.m. Daniel Gibson’s mother was on a trip with his sister and cousin in New England when they learned the news.

Advertisement

When he later learned what happened, he headed to the site of the crash, where his brother had already spoken with police.

Daniel Gibson said that his father loved his family and had a long work history in engineering. Randall Dwight Gibson, born in Oklahoma City, received his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech, and later a master’s degree in electrical engineering from George Washington University.

He began working in engineering with the Vitro Corp. in 1958 and spent 50 years working as an engineer.

“He was a wonderful father and great family man,” Daniel Gibson said. “He was a very nice guy, and when he was growing up, going to church was always important to him.”

GiftOutline Gift Article