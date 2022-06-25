Man, 87, struck and killed in Rockville pedestrian crash

An 87-year-old man was killed when a car hit him early Friday morning, police say. The man, identified as Randall Dwight Gibson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department said that the Collision Reconstruction Unit conducts a thorough investigation and presents fatality cases to the State’s Attorney Office before any charges are considered.
One of Gibson’s sons, Daniel, 47, said that his father sometimes would leave home, but family members were always able to locate him. Daniel Gibson said that his brother first learned of their father’s death from police about 5:30 a.m. Daniel Gibson’s mother was on a trip with his sister and cousin in New England when they learned the news.
When he later learned what happened, he headed to the site of the crash, where his brother had already spoken with police.
Daniel Gibson said that his father loved his family and had a long work history in engineering. Randall Dwight Gibson, born in Oklahoma City, received his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech, and later a master’s degree in electrical engineering from George Washington University.
He began working in engineering with the Vitro Corp. in 1958 and spent 50 years working as an engineer.
“He was a wonderful father and great family man,” Daniel Gibson said. “He was a very nice guy, and when he was growing up, going to church was always important to him.”