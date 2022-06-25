Two critically wounded in D.C. shootings, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

Two men were critically wounded Saturday in separate shootings in D.C., police said. Both men were reported unconscious and not breathing after being shot. One victim was shot in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington, the other near the Gallaudet University campus in Northeast. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shooting in Shaw was reported about 9:20 p.m. near 8th and R streets NW, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

In addition to the man who was unconscious, a second man was shot there, Carew said. He was reported to be conscious and breathing.

The other shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE, said Officer Makhetha Watson, a police spokeswoman.

The address is near Mt. Olivet Road and the northeastern edge of the Gallaudet campus.

