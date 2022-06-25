Two critically wounded in D.C. shootings, police say

Two men were critically wounded Saturday in separate shootings in D.C., police said. Both men were reported unconscious and not breathing after being shot.
In addition to the man who was unconscious, a second man was shot there, Carew said. He was reported to be conscious and breathing.
The other shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE, said Officer Makhetha Watson, a police spokeswoman.
The address is near Mt. Olivet Road and the northeastern edge of the Gallaudet campus.