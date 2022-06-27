Motorcyclist killed in Fairfax County crash

A 23-year-old man was killed Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding struck a cement wall, hurling him into the air, as he was exiting the Capital Beltway, Virginia State Police said.

Braydon A. Stone, of Alexandria, Va., was traveling on Route 495 in Fairfax County shortly before 3 p.m. when he tried to get off the highway at Eisenhower Avenue, police said. They said the 2009 Kawasaki Ninja 400 struck a wall beside the exit lanes. Stone, who was wearing a helmet, was propelled over the wall and plunged 28 feet back down to Route 495, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.