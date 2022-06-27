Motorcyclist dies after police pursuit in D.C.

A motorcyclist died in a crash early Monday morning after police chased him through Northeast Washington, authorities said.
At that point, it appears U.S. Park Police pursued the motorcycle down the Benning Road corridor, according to D.C. police. U.S. Park Police said in a statement that they received a request for assistance from D.C. police.
Just after 3 a.m., the motorcycle crashed in the 2600 block of Benning Road NE, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to D.C. police. Police said they found a firearm at the scene.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.