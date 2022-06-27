Motorcyclist dies after police pursuit in D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

A motorcyclist died in a crash early Monday morning after police chased him through Northeast Washington, authorities said. The man, whose identity has not been released, was wanted for questioning in connection with a recent homicide, D.C. police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The pursuit began just after 1:45 a.m. Monday, when police identified the man as potentially connected to a recent killing. D.C. police stopped chasing the man around 2:45 a.m. on Sixth Street NE and Penn Street NE, a department spokesperson said.

At that point, it appears U.S. Park Police pursued the motorcycle down the Benning Road corridor, according to D.C. police. U.S. Park Police said in a statement that they received a request for assistance from D.C. police.

Just after 3 a.m., the motorcycle crashed in the 2600 block of Benning Road NE, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to D.C. police. Police said they found a firearm at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

