Abortion rights activists direct fury at Biden, Democratic leaders

The banner, fastened to a crane in the nation’s capital, waved in the wind. It was yet another protest following days of sustained demonstrations outside the Supreme Court and across the country after the decades-old guarantee of abortion access was struck down. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But this time, the message was not for the conservative justices: “BIDEN PROTECT ABORTION,” it read.

After the Supreme Court last week overturned Roe v. Wade, thousands of people took the streets and assailed the ruling, but the messages from protesters and activists in D.C. have quickly turned toward President Biden and other Democratic Party leaders. Tearful, scared and outraged protesters pushed back on the decision that is at odds with polls showing consistent public support of Roe and demanded to know how the people they elected to office would defend them.

Abortion rights advocates have expressed increasing frustration with Biden, critiquing his call for voters to turn out in November as a weak response to protecting civil liberties that had been protected for nearly half a century.

Before Roe was overturned, protesters marched outside conservative justices’ homes to demand they not infringe on the right to abortion.

Now that the opinion has been issued, protesters organizing events in D.C. plan to direct their anger and impatience toward what they see as Democratic Party leaders’ cautious response to the ruling.

There’s been a flood of antiabortion legislation: At least 13 states had “trigger bans,” designed to prohibit abortion if Roe were struck down, and in several states those laws immediately took effect.

Activists back the calls from progressive lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who have outlined responses to abortion bans such as building clinics on federal land, finding ways to provide funds to people seeking care out of state, dismantling the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court. Ultimately, they want Congress to codify Roe and other protections such as same-sex marriage, which they worry an emboldened Supreme Court majority could strike down next.

White House officials have noted that the administration has moved to protect access to abortion pills and the president promised to protect people who need to travel out of state for abortion care. The ability to ensure a federal right to abortion lies with Congress. But the Senate, where the filibuster requires 60 votes to pass almost all legislation, is evenly split between parties.

This week, there will be protests outside Senate office buildings and civil disobedience calling for many of these same measures — and more, urging leaders that people who need abortion care now are not able to wait until after the November midterm elections.

“They are going to take everything we had worked so hard to get,” Julie Leonard, 25, who is a clinic escort in Charlotte, said outside the Supreme Court on Saturday. “Who isn’t disappointed in Biden?”

The Women’s March, the movement that drew millions of protesters to D.C. and events across the country the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president, organized Tuesday’s banner drop. The organization, which is calling for a “Summer of Rage” until every person in the country has the right to abortion, plans to demonstrate near the White House on July 9 to demand Biden declare a public health emergency and national emergency to deploy resources to help people who are losing access to abortion coverage.

“If you’re not with us, you’re our opposition,” said Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March. “We will not win with platitudes and half measures. Now is the time for bold action.”

Activists with Our Rights DC, who have been protesting outside the conservative justices’ homes for two months, will lead a “resistance march” outside Senate office buildings Wednesday to press Democrats to protect abortion rights. On Thursday, the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD), a collective of liberal groups and other organizations, are planning nonviolent civil disobedience in D.C. to demand Congress, including Democratic leadership, ensure people access to safe, legal abortions, said Julia Peter, CPD’s director of courts campaigns and distributed organizing.

“I don’t care about Republicans anymore. My focus is on Democrats. They are the ones that can turn this around,” said Nadine Seiler, 57 of Waldorf, Md., who is a near constant presence at D.C. protests and plans to attend both upcoming demonstrations. “Don’t tell us just go vote in November when we already know it’s gerrymandered so much. … They’re not even trying.”

Outside the Supreme Court on Friday, activist Sadie Kuhns’s eyes swelled as they heard cheers behind them from antiabortion activists who hope abortion will one day be banned in the United States.

They thought of the miscarriage they had in November and how, as a result, they needed an abortion procedure. They worried how this decision would impact gay rights and their trans sibling. And they were angry that Democrats had not codified Roe before it was too late.

Kuhns, 28 of Manassas, Va., has spent months marching outside the homes of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., and Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr., Clarence Thomas, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Now, Kuhns said Tuesday, they plan to demand more from Democrat leaders, too: “If they want to keep their seats in November, and they want people to feel encouraged to vote, then they need to take action now.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

