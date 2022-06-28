Man, 18, arrested in slaying of teenager, D.C. police say

Placeholder while article actions load

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the death of a 16-year-old last month in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said. Derrico Johnson, 18, of Southeast, was arrested Sunday and charged in the fatal shooting of Justin Johnson, 16, of Temple Hills, Md., the police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Justin Johnson was killed shortly before noon May 26 in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE, the police said.

They said Derrico Johnson was charged with first degree murder while armed.

There was no indication that the suspect and the victim were related.

In a sworn statement filed by police to support a request for an arrest warrant, officers indicated that the victim was shot outdoors, then ran into an apartment house where he was found on a first-floor landing.

When found, according to the statement, the victim had a pistol in his waistband, and $955 in cash in a pocket. He was a well-known local rapper, the statement said.

There was no indication in the sworn statement that the victim had fired any shots.

A police statement reporting the arrest gives no motive for the shooting.

