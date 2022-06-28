Man sentenced to 16 years for 2020 killing of D.C. construction worker

Placeholder while article actions load

A Capitol Heights, Md., man who killed a construction worker two years ago in Northeast Washington was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison. George Miller, 28, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder while armed. He will be placed on five years of supervised release after serving his prison term, authorities said.

The incident occurred Nov. 18, 2020, when Miller entered a house under construction in the 1600 block of Olive Street NE. Inside, he pointed a gun at Elias Flores, 48, who was working at the site.

Authorities said Miller held Flores at gunpoint, took some of his property and then shot him in the head. Flores, an avid fisherman and devoted grandfather, died at a hospital five days later.

Miller has been in custody since his arrest on Dec. 9, 2020.

