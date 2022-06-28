Fairfax changes Lee magisterial district to Franconia

Placeholder while article actions load

Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday renamed the county’s Lee magisterial district, part of an ongoing reckoning over Virginia’s Confederate history that has caused monuments to be toppled and dozens of streets to be given new names. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a unanimous vote, the nine-member county board approved a measure to change the name of the district honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to Franconia, reflecting the Franconia neighborhood that makes up a large portion of the area.

Franconia is also a region in Germany named after the Franks, a Germanic tribe that conquered most of Western Europe during the 8th century.

“It’s a name that makes sense, it’s a name that our community has embraced, and it’s a name that memorializes a place and not a person,” Supervisor Rodney L. Lusk (D-Franconia), who represents the area, said before introducing the measure.

Advertisement

“I’m just grateful to be serving at this time and to be a part of this particular action,” said Lusk, the board’s only African American.

The renaming is the latest in a series of steps — prompted by the anger following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a then-police officer in Minneapolis — taken to eliminate tributes to the Confederacy that have long been part of the Virginia landscape.

This month, Fairfax County’s board agreed to rename Lee Highway and Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, with several members leaning toward calling those roads by their federal highway numbers. Lee Highway is part of U.S. Route 29, and Lee Jackson Memorial Highway is part of U.S. Route 50.

The county board will also consider renaming the Sully District, in northwest Fairfax, named after a former slavery plantation.

Advertisement

The office of local Supervisor Kathy L. Smith (D-Sully) has been holding community meetings about that issue.

In Arlington County, a portion of Lee Highway was renamed Langston Boulevard.

Loudoun County changed two of its major thoroughfares back to the names they had before local officials in the mid-20th century used them to honor Confederate commander John S. Mosby and former governor Harry Byrd, an avid segregationist.

John Mosby Highway in Loudoun is now Little River Turnpike. The former Harry Byrd Highway is Leesburg Pike.

Most of those steps have been met with little resistance in solidly blue Northern Virginia.

But some controversy has revolved around efforts in Fairfax City to rename nine streets in the Mosby Woods neighborhood, a Civil War-themed development also honoring Mosby.

The Fairfax City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on those street names and others in the city, including Lee Highway.

GiftOutline Gift Article