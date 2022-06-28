Man shot in downtown Washington during morning rush hour

Placeholder while article actions load

A man was shot Tuesday morning in downtown Washington during the morning rush hour. Police said the shooting occurred near the 1200 block of 12th Street NW around 9 a.m., though witnesses said they heard gunshots emanating from 13th Street NW. Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, was conscious and breathing.

Soon after the incident, authorities said they were still searching for a suspect. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Fabian Soriano and his girlfriend, Alexandria Rojas, were out for a walk between 12th and 13th Streets NW near the Comfort Inn on 1 Street just after 9 a.m. when they said they heard six or seven gunshots coming from 13th Street. Rojas said Soriano grabbed her and pushed her to the ground.

“We both stayed down,” Rojas said.

Neither saw the shooter, though Soriano noted, “There’s cameras in the alley so I’m sure they’ll see it.”

“I thought it might have been a construction tool or something,” Rojas said.

John E. Lazar was watering his plants on the rooftop of The Emerson at around 8:50 a.m. when he heard six to eight pops. He said he knew it wasn’t fireworks. Three to four minutes later, Lazar said he heard police arrive.

“It makes me apprehensive,” Lazar, 72, said. “I’ve lived here for 15 years and you don’t want to become paralyzed by fear. But since covid, I have an uneasy feeling when I walk down the street. You don’t want to become a statistic.”

Lazar said he did not see the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

