Hogan’s former chief of staff faces new federal charge

Placeholder while article actions load

Roy C. McGrath, Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff, is facing a new federal charge of allegedly falsifying and backdating a document that he said was from the governor about a large severance payment he received from his previous job. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Federal prosecutors announced the new charges against McGrath, 52, of Naples, Fla., late Tuesday.

McGrath is facing dozens of charges in state and federal court, including wire fraud and embezzlement, stemming from his departure from Maryland Environmental Service, a quasi-public agency he led before becoming the governor’s top aide.

“Honesty and integrity are essential elements of a public servant and those who operate in public trust,” Phil Selden, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, said in a statement. “Together with our federal and state partners, our office will continue to investigate and prosecute public officials who attempt to violate their trusted positions.”

Advertisement

McGrath’s severance package, what the MES board was told and whether the governor knew about the payout became the focus of a legislative inquiry and the basis of the criminal investigation.

Joseph Murtha, McGrath’s attorney, said in a statement that his client “firmly stands by the fact that Governor Hogan formally approved of his compensation from Maryland Environmental Service, and sadly, turned his back on Mr. McGrath to avoid the political fall out of his decision.”

Prosecutors say McGrath falsely told the MES board that Hogan was aware of and consented to the severance payment and that he told Hogan (R) the board offered him a severance payment as part of its usual practice.

McGrath provided the document to The Washington Post last year while he was facing federal indictment. At the time, McGrath alleged that Hogan supported the $233,647.23 severance package he received before rejoining Hogan’s executive team.

Advertisement

The allegedly false memo contained a blue check mark, characteristically used by the governor of Maryland, in the “approved” box, which created the illusion that Hogan had seen and approved the memorandum. According to the indictment, the memo was backdated to May 18, 2020, the date McGrath interviewed for the chief-of-staff position with the governor.

Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said then that the memo was “a complete fabrication.” He said Hogan had not seen the memo until state prosecutors showed it to him.

“[It] bears no resemblance to the memos or documents submitted to the governor,” Ricci said. “There is no ‘from’ line. Political appointees do not have ‘mutually cancelable’ agreements.”

Last year, McGrath also provided The Post with screenshots of messages he said Hogan sent to him indicating support for the severance package.

“I know you did nothing wrong. I know it is unfair. I will stand with you,” Hogan wrote to his former aide in the undated message after it was publicly revealed last summer that McGrath received the payment.

Ricci said then that Hogan did send the message but that it was before the governor learned more details about how the severance package was obtained.

GiftOutline Gift Article