Family acquaintance shot Va. website creator as he slept, police say

A family acquaintance entered the Fairfax City, Va., home of a 32-year-old website creator early Friday and shot him multiple times as he slept, police said Wednesday in announcing an arrest in the case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gret Glyer, the founder and chief executive of a fundraising website that says its purpose is to route donations to the world’s poor, was killed shortly before 3 a.m. while in bed with his wife in their house in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court, according to police. They said Glyer’s wife and two children were unharmed by the gunman, who left the home immediately after the shooting.

At a news conference Wednesday, authorities said they arrested Joshua Danehower, 33, of Arlington and charged him with second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony. Fairfax City police Capt. Jeffrey Hunt, who would not comment on a possible motive for the shooting, described Danehower only as “an acquaintance of the family.”

Danehower, who is being held in the Fairfax County jail, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Fairfax County General District Court, according to online records. No lawyer for him was listed. Authorities said he worked at Dulles International Airport, where he was taken into custody Tuesday after investigators obtained an arrest warrant.

“Multiple rounds were fired at Mr. Glyer while he was asleep,” Hunt told reporters. “The investigation also revealed that Mr. Glyer’s wife was asleep at the time of the shooting and was lying in bed next to him.” Hunt added: “We have no reason to believe Mr. Danehower colluded with anyone. It appears he acted alone in the murder.”

Glyer was the creator of the website DonorSee, which describes itself as a “giving platform” that allows donors to contribute “directly to people in need” and to anti-poverty programs around the globe, then “get a video update showing your impact.”

Owen O’Doherty, the interim chief executive of DonorSee, which employs about 15 people, said in an interview Wednesday that he does not know Danehower and that Danehower had no connection to the website. O’Doherty said he and his colleagues “are still incredibly shocked and deeply saddened” by the shooting. He called Glyer “an inspirational leader and an amazing guy.”

During the investigation, Hunt said, “we conducted interviews, and someone came forward and told us we should look at Mr. Danehower as a possible suspect,” which eventually led to his arrest. Asked about a possible motive, Hunt said: “We’re still looking into that at this time. We’re very early in the investigation. There are still things we need to look into. So that will take some time.”

Detectives searched Danehower’s home and vehicle Tuesday night, Hunt said. He declined to comment on any evidence they collected, including whether a gun was found.

According to an online obituary, Glyer was born in Fairfax County and graduated from Grove City College in Pennsylvania in 2012. After a stint with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, he moved to Malawi to teach at a Bible school.

“During his years there, Gret founded a nonprofit dedicated to building houses for widows and orphans, and he also founded a primary school for girls,” the obituary says. “In 2016, Gret returned to the United States and launched DonorSee.”

