Officer ‘involved’ in shooting at Va. shopping center, police say

An officer was “involved” in a shooting at a shopping center in Fairfax County Thursday evening, according to Fairfax County police.
The tweet did not offer any other details of the encounter. It was unclear precisely where at the shopping center the shooting occurred. Police had cordoned off a large area of the parking lot outside of Target, near the Nordstrom Rack entrances.
The man was taken to a hospital, police said. Police said there were no initial reports of officers being injured.
