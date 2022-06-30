Officer ‘involved’ in shooting at Va. shopping center, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

According to an initial investigation, officers “attempted to stop a wanted man” and an “armed confrontation” occurred, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet. They said the incident occurred in the 6600 block of Springfield Mall, which refers to the Springfield Town Center.

An officer was “involved” in a shooting at a shopping center in Fairfax County Thursday evening, according to Fairfax County police.

The tweet did not offer any other details of the encounter. It was unclear precisely where at the shopping center the shooting occurred. Police had cordoned off a large area of the parking lot outside of Target, near the Nordstrom Rack entrances.