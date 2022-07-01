The District’s White population last year declined for the first time in two decades

Placeholder while article actions load

White people fled the District of Columbia in disproportionately high numbers during the first year of the pandemic, reversing a nearly two-decade trajectory during which the city had been steadily adding White residents, according to an analysis of new Census Bureau data. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the four years preceding the pandemic, the city had been adding non-Hispanic White residents at a rate of around 4,000 to 5,000 each year. But between July 2020 and July 2021, it lost 10,285 people from that group, according to the bureau’s annual population estimates for the nation, states and counties by age, sex, race and Hispanic origin, released Thursday.

Many of the region’s close-in suburbs also lost White residents at a much higher rate than previously, including Montgomery County, Md. as well as Fairfax and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria in Virginia, according to an analysis of the estimates by William Frey, a senior demographer at the Brookings Institution.

Some losses, especially among the country’s rapidly aging White population, are due to deaths rather than people moving away, but the change in the District was too dramatic to be explained by natural decline alone, Frey said.

“These numbers make plain that there was a substantial 'White flight” from D.C. and inner counties (as well as nationally from urban cores) during the prime pandemic year of 2020-2021,” Frey said. “Some suburban counties were recipients of White gains. But this makes clear, both in D.C. and the U.S., White movement had much to do with city losses.”

The District’s Black population, which had already been declining in recent years, also dropped precipitously between 2020 and 2021. The city lost 6,689 non-Hispanic Black residents that year, more than three and a half times the number it had lost the previous year. And the majority-Black Prince George’s County, which had also been losing Black residents, lost 8,552 during the first year of the pandemic, around three times as many as the previous year.

The first year of the pandemic was an outlier in many ways, with major metropolitan areas across the country losing both Black and White people at unusually high rates, though the White losses were more pervasive.

Whites made up half the District’s decline even though Whites comprise only about a third of the city’s population.

Regionwide, the Washington metro area lost nearly 8,000 non-Hispanic Blacks after their population had steadily grown in the previous four years. It also lost over 40,000 non-Hispanic Whites after losing Whites at a much slower pace previously. The numbers for Hispanic, Asian, American Indian and mixed race residents remained relatively stable.

The changes come as the country is trending more diverse overall. The 2020 Census marked the first time the absolute number of people who identify as White alone had shrunk since a census started being taken in 1790, and the first time the percentage of White people dipped below 60 percent. The under-18 population is now majority people of color.

Many who left the District are young. More than half were between 15 and 29, whereas the losses in surrounding counties were more evenly dispersed between age groups. Young people who flocked to cities a decade ago after the Great Recession to be close to jobs and ride out the housing crisis are now starting families and seeking more space in the suburbs, Frey said, noting that many left larger cities for suburbs or smaller metropolitan areas.

Urban millennials may therefore have been already primed to relocate, “and the pandemic gave them an extra push,” he said, adding that the District’s plethora of jobs in government, nonprofits, and universities allowed many employees to work remotely, making it easier to move away.

Frey cautioned that the unusually high number of departures may not continue. “It might be just a one-time shock that has affected people,” he said, noting that the new estimates reflect the peak twelve months after pandemic lockdowns began and before cities reopened widely.

“It could very well be a blip, but there’s an asterisk,” he said “We probably won’t see a big surge of people moving back to the cities.”

