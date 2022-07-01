Police identify man fatally shot by officers at Va. shopping center

Placeholder while article actions load

Fairfax County police Friday identified a man who was shot and killed by officers in a shopping center parking lot a day earlier, after authorities say he did not comply with repeated commands to drop a gun. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The man was identified as Christian Parker, 37, of Reston, Va., police said. They said the names of the two officers who shot Parker will likely be released within 10 days.

One of the officers is an 8-year-veteran of the Franconia Police District Station and the other is a 2-year-veteran of the Mount Vernon Police District Station, police said in a news release. Both have been placed on “restrictive duty” pending the results of an administrative investigation.

Police said Parker was wanted since Sunday on multiple charges, including larceny of a firearm and discharging a firearm within a home. The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred at Parker’s home in the 2000 block of Royal Fern Court. A family member told police that Parker stole a gun and pointed it at a relative before firing the gun inside the home, authorities said. No one was injured.

Advertisement

The department’s fugitive team learned he was in the Springfield Town Center area about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Officers working as part of a summer crime initiative team found Parker in a parking lot, and Parker got inside his vehicle, police said.

The officers pulled their vehicles in front of Parker to prevent him from fleeing and asked him to show his hands, police said. Police said preliminarily it appeared that Parker “reached across the passenger seat and retrieved a firearm,” and at least one of the three officers saw a gun in his hands and told the other officers.

Police said Parker “disregarded” their repeated commands to drop the weapon, and two officers fired their guns. Officers smashed Parker’s window to get inside his locked vehicle and provide first aid, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Body-camera footage and audio recordings are expected to be released within 30 days, police said.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, alongside a review by the police auditor, police said.

Attempts to reach Parker’s family Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.

GiftOutline Gift Article